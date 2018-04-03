Vroom to Your Room with DegaRooms.com - Talladega Superspeedway’s Official Hotel Reservation Service

With just a few simple clicks, fans can take care of all their hotel needs for Talladega Superspeedway’s anticipated tripleheader weekend April 27-29, by booking through DegaRooms.com. But, fans should act fast as the deadline to book is April 11.

DegaRooms.com is the quickest, easiest and most economical way for anyone looking for a quality hotel room at a reasonable price and within close proximity to the track. When it comes to the GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series event and the General Tire 200 for the ARCA Racing Series, it is important to know which hotels will give loyal Talladega fans a fair price and which ones have minimum stay requirements.

The staff at DegaRooms.com have done the hard work by screening hotels with quality service and rates that are guaranteed to be the lowest publicly available. Featured hotels include Hampton Inn, Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Westin and more.

Be sure to check out the incredible shuttle service, too. DegaRooms.com offers a shuttle bus to and from the track. The option to purchase transportation for 2-day or Sunday only shuttle service is still available at select hotels.

To make things even more economical for race fans eager to be on their way to NASCAR’s Most Competitive track, there are no booking fees and no change fees. The staff at DegaRooms.com will also send fans a hotel confirmation letter and follow-up during race week to give up-to-date schedules and weather information.

To book your hotel, simply visit www.DegaRooms.com and click the “Book April 2018 GEICO 500” button. With a few simple clicks, you’ll be on your way to NASCAR’s biggest and baddest track.

For more information about Talladega Superspeedway’s tripleheader weekend featuring the GEICO 500, Sparks Energy 300 or the General Tire 200, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).



TSS PR