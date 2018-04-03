Gunslingers of Strike Fighter Squadron VFA 105 to Perform Flyover for the TOYOTA OWNERS 400

Fans at Richmond Raceway (Richmond) will witness a military flyover from the Gunslingers of Strike Fighter Squadron VFA 105 during pre-race ceremonies over the Toyota Spring Race Weekend. The squadron based out of Naval Air Station Oceana will honor our country prior to the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on April 21.

“We are honored to have Strike Fighter Squadron VFA 105 perform our flyover,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “The flyover roaring over the grandstands is one of the most memorable moments of race weekend. We have a strong appreciation for our military, so we look forward to welcoming America’s finest to Richmond Raceway to thank them for their service.”

Strike Fighter Squadron VFA 105 will pilot F/A-18E Super Hornets across the sky. Fans can see this special moment in person on Saturday night during the National Anthem prior to the Monster Energy Series race.

In addition to honoring the military during pre-race ceremonies, Richmond offers past and present military members an exclusive discount and experience. With a valid ID, service men and women can receive a complimentary pre-race pit pass when they purchase TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race tickets. Military members can make it a full NASCAR weekend by purchasing a discounted $10 general admission ticket for the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit richmondraceway.com.

Richmond Raceway PR