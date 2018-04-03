Newest Great American Sweetheart Also Starring on Survivor

Libby Vincek made her debut as the newest member of the "Great American Sweethearts" during Texas Motor Speedway Media Day in February. That evening, she also made her television debut, starring as a contestant on the CBS reality show "Survivor: Ghost Island."

This weekend, she'll make her sweetheart debut in front of more than 100,000 race fans during the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR doubleheader weekend.

Libby, a Houston native, is a graduate of Fort Worth's Texas Christian University, where she received her degree in social media strategy and marketing.

"They honestly found me," Libby said of her "Survivor" experience. "It was almost like a dream of mine that I never really knew I had. I was preparing for it unknowingly. The sense of adventure, travel, social game and the game as a whole just has everything I'm really into - along with a challenge I was up for."

And as for joining the Sweethearts?

"It means that I get to represent an awesome sport and my home state at the same time," she said. "I'm excited to really get to know the NASCAR fans. These fans are so loud and proud of their sport and representing that is a huge job I'm honored to be a part of."

For information on where you can see Libby and all of the "Great American Sweethearts", please visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com.

TMS PR