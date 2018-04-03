The Rasmussen Group Named Presenting Sponsor of the NASCAR Xfinity Series U.S. Cellular 250

Iowa Speedway today announced The Rasmussen Group will be the presenting sponsor of its July 28, 2018 race, and the popular summertime finale will now be known as the NASCAR Xfinity Series U.S. Cellular 250 presented by The Rasmussen Group.

The Rasmussen Group is the management organization for nine individual companies servicing the heavy construction industry throughout the central United States. The Des Moines, Iowa-based company, founded in 1912, specializes in bridge construction, marine contracts, concrete and asphalt supply, paving, heavy hauling, dump trucks, crane operations, and steel fabrication.

“The addition of The Rasmussen Group as presenting sponsor of our NASCAR Xfinity Series U.S. Cellular 250 allows us to showcase a local company to NASCAR fans around the country," said Iowa Speedway President David Hyatt. "We look forward to cultivating our new relationship with a respected brand in the construction industry with a tradition of excellence."

“The employees at The Rasmussen Group are leaders in their respective industries, bringing a quality product safely to your job or project every day,” said President, Kurt Rasmussen. “We are thrilled to be able to honor and recognize all the hard work that goes into the high level of service we deliver each day by sponsoring the NASCAR Xfinity series U.S. Cellular 250 and providing an afternoon of great racing for all to enjoy,” said Vice President, Jeff Rasmussen.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series U.S. Cellular 250 presented by The Rasmussen Group will bring down the curtain on the 2018 race season on July 28. After the roar of the engines has subsided, Iowa Speedway will host its fifth annual Post-Race Party on the Frontstretch. A tradition born in Iowa – opening the catchfence for fans to party on the track – has become universally praised.

Iowa Speedway PR