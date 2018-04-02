Walker Motorsports & Jeff Fultz Finish Fifth in First Easter Bunny 150 Together

A week after winning their first race together in the CARS Response Energy Tour, Jeff Fultz piloted the Walker Motorsports Toyota to a fifth place finish on Saturday night at Hickory Motor Speedway in the Pro All Stars Series Easter Bunny 150. It was the team's second consecutive race in as many weeks with Fury Racecars house driver Fultz behind the wheel. The organization is looking for drivers to follow in Fultz's footsteps after this week's race.

Much like the week prior, Fultz and company unloaded the No. 54 Furniture by Walker car with a setup which required little tweaking during the various practice sessions on Friday afternoon. The addition of Joe Shear, Jr., to the team's lineup for the weekend added more brainpower to tweak the car's setup. With 40 cars on the property, Fultz locked the team into the 150-lap feature with the 14th fastest qualifying time.

"I think the car was a lot better than we showed in qualifying," Fultz said after time trials. "I just don't know these tires and what they need in order to go fast like I do some others. It sounds like we should have scuffed them a little more, but we know that know and can use it next time we run on them."

Speaking like the veteran he is, Fultz quickly began to work his way forward once the green flag dropped. Eventually making his way into the top ten, he found himself behind another car whose mistake nearly cost Fultz the race when he had to stop to avoid an accident, but fortunately escaped with no damage.

"We got into the 76 car and I'm not sure what happened there," Fultz explained about the incident which took him from well inside the top ten to barely inside the top 20. "He got on the concrete and checked up and I just touched him, but I was trying to get off of him."

Again, Fultz continued to work his way forward, avoiding another series of crashes with no damage soon after the lap 34 incident. As the laps wound down, he continued once again to carve his way through the field in pursuit of his first Easter Bunny 150 trophy. A late-race caution saw Fultz lineup in sixth and he quickly made his way to fifth. Side-by-side, he raced for third and fourth in the closing circuits but was unable to improve his final result from fifth, the team's second consecutive top five finish in as many weeks.

"The car was real good, I just kept getting stuck in the wrecks that would happen," Fultz explained after the race. "I'd slow down to miss them and then lose a bunch of spots. It's hard, because the competition is good, when you lose spots to try and get back up there without using it up too much. It just got tight there at the end. I have to thank Furniture by Walker and all the guys who came out to help us since this race is in our backyard."

Though Fultz has piloted the No. 54 Toyota for the last two weekends, Walker Motorsports is seeking drivers to fill the seat during the upcoming weeks when other commitments keep Fultz away from the driver's seat in support of his Fury Racecars customers. Working with in-house support from Fury, races on the Walker Motorsports team's proposed schedule include various CARS, CRA, PASS, and Southern Super Series events.

"The last two weeks have been great," said Chris Walker, owner of Walker Motorsports and Furniture by Walker. "We've had a lot of fun and been able to get all of our friends together to come race, and it's been awesome. Fultzy has a bunch of races coming up with Steven (Wallace), so I'm not sure when we'll be able to race with him again, but we're definitely looking for drivers to fill the seat. There's not much better out there than a Fury car with house support, and we've proven we can win races. Hopefully, whoever we find to drive it clicks with us like everyone else has."

For more information on Walker Motorsports, visit their website at ChrisWalkerMotorsports.com, follow them on Facebook (@ChrisWalkerMotorsportsInc), Twitter (@CWMTeam), and Instagram (@WalkerMotorsports).

Driver Jeff Fultz can also be found on various social media including Facebook (@JeffFultzRacing), Twitter (@JeffFultz) and Instagram (@JeffFultz).

Walker Motorsports PR