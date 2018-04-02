Bring your family and friends to Jerry’s Pub and Restaurant on April 15 for a special watch party. Watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race with your friends to prepare for racing to return to Michigan International Speedway.

The event will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Jerry’s Pub and Restaurant. The party will continue right to the checkered flag of the race.

“The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup season has been exciting and action packed,” track President Rick Brenner said. “We want to invite all the racing fans to come to Jerry’s to watch the race with us and join in the fun. We cannot wait for the racing to come to MIS in 2018 and show our guests all the great entertainment we have planned.”

Fans will want to arrive when the door opens to get the best seats for the race. The racing on the short track will be full of nonstop action.

Jerry’s will have $2 domestic pints and $2.50 domestic long neck specials. Fans can purchase a special Detroit style coney for $2.50. In addition, BJ’s smokehouse specials will include brisket, pulled pork, chicken wings and pulled pork nachos. Jerry’s Pub and Restaurant is located at 650 Egan Hwy, Brooklyn, Michigan 49230.

All fans who attend can enter to take a spin on the special prize wheel. Fans will have the opportunity to win shirts and a variety of other prizes.

Tickets to the FireKeepers Casino 400 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Aug. 12 start at $35 and are on sale now. Fans can find the perfect campsite for their families and friends in any of the nine campgrounds at the track starting at $160. Fans can purchase tickets and campsites at www.mispeedway.com or by calling 888-905-7223.

Children 12 and under are free on Fridays and Saturdays. On Sundays, children 12 and under tickets start at $15. Children 12 and under can attend three days of NASCAR action for just $15, ensuring families a weekend of fun at affordable prices.

Sunday ticket holders can stick around on Saturday after the NASCAR XFINITY Series LTi Printing 250 for a free post-race concert featuring the band 38 Special located behind Turn 3. Don’t miss 40 years of Southern rock hits with this classic band. In August, fans with a Sunday admission can stay after the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Corrigan Oil 200 can stay for the free concert featuring The Cadillac Three.

