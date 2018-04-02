The MIS Charity Dinner presented by Consumers Energy will feature a special Q&A session with three NASCAR Hall of Famers. Dale Inman, Rusty Wallace and Leonard Wood will tell their favorite Michigan International Speedway and racing stories during a special evening.

The Charity Dinner presented by Consumers Energy, a first of its kind will feature a strolling dinner, dessert and drink stations, live and silent auctions, music by Pro DJ, a photo booth and so much more. It will take place during the FireKeepers Casino 400 weekend allowing fans to watch nonstop racing on track with the LTi Printing 250 and a unique racing experience that evening.

Fans will enjoy a night of entertainment in the track’s 50 Years of Racing Exhibit Presented by Consumers Energy in the fan plaza.

“We are excited to add Dale Inman, Rusty Wallace and Leonard Wood to the inaugural MIS Charity Dinner presented by Consumers Energy during our June event weekend,” MIS President Rick Brenner said. “These three Hall of Famers are among the best in the sport and we cannot wait for the fans to hear their stories. The Charity Dinner in the 50 Years of Racing Exhibit is going to be a must see event for the guests in June.”

After rich careers in racing, Wood and Wallace were both inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in the Class of 2013. Inman was inducted in 2012.

Inman, Richard Petty’s crew chief for nearly three decades, set records for most wins (193) and championships (eight) by a crew chief. Inman won seven of those championships with inaugural Hall Of Fame Inductee Petty (1964, 1967, 1971, 1972, 1974, 1975, and 1979), and another one in 1984 with Terry Labonte. In 1967 Inman and Petty won a NASCAR-record 27 races – 10 of them consecutively.

Wallace recorded 55 race wins and 36 poles during his career in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series from 1980 – 2005. Wallace started 44 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races at Michigan International Speedway. He posted five wins, tying for the fourth most in track history. In addition, he won the 1991 International Race of Champions (IROC) race at the two-mile oval.

The Wood Brothers team is renowned as the innovator of the modern pit stop. Leonard Wood, brother of Glen and Delano Wood, was front and center in its development as chief mechanic – that’s what they called crew chiefs. When NASCAR added pit stops, Wood figured out ways to get the car serviced in the least amount of time. One major achievement in the team’s pit stop arsenal was the light-weight jack that replaced floor jacks weighing more than 100 pounds found in the repair shops of the day.

Legends of Racing will be the theme for the event as fans celebrate the rich history of Lawrence LoPatin’s vision.

Fans can purchase tickets to the event starting at $90 or guests can make it a weekend experience starting at $179. The weekend experience includes a center grandstand ticket to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, a ticket to the NASCAR XFINITY Series LTi Printing 250 on Saturday and the Charity Dinner Presented by Consumers Energy. Fans can purchase an individual ticket or a weekend package at www.mispeedway.com/charitydinner or by calling 888-905-7223.

The MIS Charity Dinner presented by Consumers Energy will start at 6 p.m. and guests can immediately make their bids for the silent auction items. But make sure you keep a watch so you don’t get out bid throughout the evening.

As part of the MIS Charity Dinner presented by Consumers Energy, fans will have the opportunity to stroll through the 50 Years of Racing Exhibit. It will include memorabilia and cars celebrating the rich history of Michigan International Speedway through the decades.

Fans will want to check back for special announcements and additional features for the Charity Dinner.

The MIS Charity Dinner will benefit both the MIS Cares Fund and the Henry Ford Allegiance Health Foundation Patient Immediate Needs Fund.

As a donor advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation, MIS Cares’ mission is to assist and inspire youth within our community. MIS Cares supports youth in our community through grants and scholarship programs. MIS Cares is the official charitable fund of Michigan International Speedway and a donor advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit entity.

The Patient Immediate Needs Fund helps remove financial barriers that can keep patients at Henry Ford Allegiance Health from accessing care. Donations will go towards gas cards, bus tokens, food cards, clothing, utility assistance, eyeglasses, dentures, home health safety items and other essential support for patients and caregivers.

The Charity Dinner is only part of the track’s season-long 50th Anniversary Celebration in 2018. In addition to the 50 Years of Racing Exhibit, the speedway will post videos and photos that celebrate the history of the two-mile oval at www.mispeedway.com/50years. Fans will also want to follow the track’s social media channels to see the all the great drivers and iconic moments celebrated.

Tickets to the two NASCAR weekends are on sale now. Tickets start at $35 for the FireKeepers Casino 400 on June 10 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Aug. 12. Fans can find the perfect campsite for their families and friends in any of the different campgrounds at the track starting at $160. Fans can purchase tickets and campsites at www.mispeedway.com or by calling 888-905-7223.

Children 12 and under are free on Fridays and Saturdays. On Sundays, children 12 and under tickets start at $15. Children 12 and under can attend three days of NASCAR action for just $15, ensuring families a weekend of fun at affordable prices.

