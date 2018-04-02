Chef Lincoln Unveils New Hawg Heaven BLT

Texas Motor Speedway's famous Hawg Heaven line of concession items has had some outlandish and delicious pork-based offerings the past five years, but this time Chef Lincoln Engstrom went classic with a twist, giving us the Hawg Heaven BLT.

It combines the classic "B" "L" and "T" you've come to know and love on the All-American sandwich, but it also provides a hint of candy and a helping of kick.

Four generous slices of thick-cut, soy black pepper candied bacon piled onto corn-dusted, jalapeno bread that is branded with the Texas Motor Speedway logo, of course. The bread, already coated with a sriracha mayo, then gets two thick slices of tomato before being topped off with a healthy handful of leafy greens. The branded slice of bread tops it off on a sandwich that will definitely take two hands to eat.

"What's better than a BLT, more American, more classic?" Engstrom said. "The Hawg Heaven BLT can only be described as Texas-sized."

Click here to watch how Chef Lincoln came up with this classic masterpiece.

This mammoth American meal is only available at the Levy All-American concession stands (Section 104 Saturday and Sunday, Section 132 Sunday, and Section 433 Sunday). Price is only $10. The Hawg Heaven BLT will be on sale throughout the NASCAR doubleheader weekend that features the NASCAR xfinity Series My Bariatric Solutions 300 on Saturday and the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 on Sunday.

The Hawg Heaven concession line began in 2013 with Hawg Heaven Bacon Cotton Candy and has featured the Shake 'n Bacon Brew bacon-infused beer milkshake, Bacon Nachos, Queso Wings, Double Barrel Dawg, the Final Rocky Road-eo ice cream sundae honoring Jeff Gordon's final season in 2015, the BBQ Melt, the Ranchero Dawg, and more.

For more information on the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR doubleheader, please visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com or call the speedway ticket office at 817.215.8500

BMS PR