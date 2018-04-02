VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Offers $7,500 to win at Grandview on April 7

The sun was shining brightly at Grandview Speedway on Saturday as a variety of different types of race cars were put through their paces as many of the racers readied for the start of the 56th consecutive season of stock car racing on Saturday, April 7th. More than 75 race cars took part in the traditional practice session with a large turnout of fans enjoying the free grandstand admission on a very enjoyable Spring day.



The highly anticipated First annual VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker 50-lap Small Block/Big Block Modified race will be presented Saturday with the winner of this race walking off with at least $7,500. Just making the starting field for this Classic that is being run in memory of the late track owner who passed away in March, 2017 will earn a racer $1,000.



The Rogers Memorial is expected to attract quite a few outsiders as they seek the big bucks for the win and the prestige of winning the prestigious race. Expected to head up the action will be Jeff Strunk, Duane Howard, Craig VonDohren, Mike Gular, Doug Manmiller, Brett Kressley, Ray Swinehart, Tim Buckwalter and many others. Bridgeport Speedway Modified champion Ryan Watt, twice a feature winner at other area tracks already this season, has informed track management that he will be looking to earn a starting spot. In addition New York Modified standout Erick Rudolph will be driving the Kyle Borror #4 Modified.



Also attracting a lot of attention will be a strong field of the popular Sportsman stock car racers making up the second part of this special doubleheader event. The winner of this event walks off with $750 and each driver to make the starting field will earn $125.



Those wishing to register for the Rogers Memorial, there is no license required and no entry fee, can do so at www.grandviewspeedway.com/bruce-rogers-memorial/. A drivers meeting will take place at 5 pm with all cars signed in by 5 pm. The drawing for qualifying heat starting positions takes place at 5:30 pm. And hot laps for the racers start at 6 pm.



Adult admission will be $28 while youngsters 6 through 11 pay just $5. Kids under six are admitted FREE. Pit fee is $35. The rain date is set for Saturday, April 14th.



Spectator gates will open at 5 p.m.



The very next Saturday, April 14th, the first of the weekly series of NASCAR/Track chase for the championship events will be presented with the TP Trailers Modifieds, Late Models and Sportsman taking part. This will be the regular Saturday night attraction throughout the season. Adult admission for the regular Saturday night events will be $15 while youngster under 12 being admitted for FREE.



And on Sunday, April 15, the first of a series of doubleheader shows featuring the Outlaw Enduros and Blast from the Past Vintage Racers will be presented starting at 1 p.m.



When the racing ends each night fans are invited to head back to the pit area to see the race cars up close, take pictures and collect autographs.



Grandview Speedway is known for their excellent well-stocked concession areas and there is a great novelty stand that offers souvenirs, t-shirts, hats and more along with copies of the latest edition of the track magazine, The Inside Groove.



The one-third-mile, banked clay track, offering clear views of all the action from each seat, is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA, just off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown. For up-to-date information check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com or Facebook. The track office telephone number is 610.754.7688.



Grandview Speedway PR