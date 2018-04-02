CAKE & Ben Folds to Perform at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) and AEG Presents announce CAKE and Ben Folds will bring their co-headline summer tour to Virginia Credit Union LIVE! on Sunday, August 19 at 7 p.m. CAKE and Ben Folds will be supported by special guest Tall Heights.

Tickets will go on sale to the public online at vaculive.com, via phone at 804-612-1900, or in-person at The National Box Office at 708 East Broad Street in Richmond, Va. on Friday, April 6 at 10 a.m. RICHMOND NATION season ticket holders and Virginia Credit Union members will receive an exclusive pre-sale for the CAKE and Ben Folds concert on Thursday, April 5 beginning at 10 a.m.

“CAKE -- my rough contemporaries, comrades and heroes -- to me, they make universal, poetic, identifiable music with a groove,” said Ben Folds. “I’ve learned a lot from these guys and I’m proud as punch to be on tour with them this summer. I’m telling my friends to get there early enough for Tall Heights – a great addition to this bill.”

Ben Folds is widely regarded as one of the major music influencers of our generation. He has created an enormous body of genre-bending music that includes pop albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums, and collaborative records with artists from Sara Bareilles and Regina Spektor, to William Shatner. His most recent album is a blend of pop songs and his Concerto for Piano and Orchestra that soared to #1 on both the Billboard classical and classical crossover charts.

Folds’ most recent work, 2015’s So There, blended original songs with his critically acclaimed “Concerto for Piano and Orchestra” and soared to #1 on Billboard’s “Classical” and “Classical Crossover” charts. For over a decade, Folds has performed with some of the world’s greatest symphony orchestras. In 2017, he was named as the first-ever Artistic Advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center. Folds continues to perform with symphonies and also recently returned to solo touring, delivering a high-energy rock show with the intimacy of a solo piano performance.

“We are very much looking forward to touring with Ben Folds,” said CAKE’s John McCrea. “In a culture often conflicted about its relationship to melody, and songwriting generally, Ben continues unapologetically to provide melodic clarity and musicality. I am also looking forward to hearing Tall Heights. This co-headline line up seems like a good combination of musical styles—disparate but not antithetical to each other—and it should be a solid evening of music.”

“Ben Folds has been a friend to us, a tour partner in the past, and for a long time we have had great respect for him,” said CAKE’s Vincent DiFiore. “CAKE is looking forward to expressing our identity through music this summer, and the chemistry of our evening together with Ben and his band will be an inspiring jolt for us and the audience.”

Originally formed as a somewhat antagonistic answer to grunge, CAKE’s democratic processes, defiant self-reliance, and lucid yet ever-inventive music has made them a nation-state unto themselves, with no obvious peers, belonging to no school. In addition to writing, arranging, producing, and performing their own music, they have taught themselves to engineer & produce their recording projects in their own solar-powered studio in Sacramento, CA — which actually generates more power than is needed to run it, causing the building’s electrical meter to run in reverse.

CAKE’s most recent album, Showroom of Compassion, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s “Top 200” Chart and was touted for its “deadpan brilliance” by The New Yorker. The band is currently in the recording studio working on their ninth album, due for release later this year.

CAKE’s go green advocacy will continue this summer as the band gives away a native tree at every performance, as they have done so for the past 12 years. When concert goers attend a CAKE concert, there is always a tree on stage throughout their performance, and during the evening at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! one lucky audience member, who is willing the make the commitment to be a lifelong steward for the tree, gets to take it home. The CAKE Forest can be seen at cakemusic.com/world.

The Commonwealth Mall at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! will feature concessions, displays, and merchandise on the day of the event, with gates opening at 6 p.m. Parking for the event is located in Lot D, at the corner of Laburnum and Carolina Avenues, and can be accessed through Gate 4 on Laburnum Avenue. Parking is $10 with lots opening at 5 p.m.

Richmond Raceway and Virginia Credit Union (VACU), a financial cooperative serving more than 265,000 members, agreed to a multi-year naming rights agreement for the region’s premier outdoor music venue, The Classic Amphitheater, earlier this year. The iconic 6,000 seat amphitheater was renamed Virginia Credit Union LIVE! with a new brand identity.

Virginia Credit Union LIVE! continues to bring top musical acts and superior concert experiences to music fans in the Richmond region. The venue has hosted top national recording artists such as Aerosmith, Sting, Jimmy Buffett, Dave Matthews Band, Elvis Costello, Hank Williams, Jr., and Florida Georgia Line.

In addition to its 6,000 covered seats, the venue hosts six permanent private dressing rooms with restrooms and showers attached to the stage as well as two loading docks. There is a separate hospitality building providing a full menu of food and beverage amenities. The backstage area is completely secured with ample room for parking large vehicles and tour buses.

To purchase tickets and learn more about Virginia Credit Union LIVE!, visit vaculive.com or connect on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Richmond Raceway PR