King of Coney Island George Shea Revved Up for Sunday's O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR Race

George Shea, the colorful emcee of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest held annually on the Fourth of July at Coney Island, rattles off an endless stream of adjectives and clichés at break-neck speed because he too is pumped up for Sunday's O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.



Shea, known for his hyperbole and voracious vocabulary, is featured in this adrenaline-pumping one-minute race preview video known as "Go Time" that will reenergize every NASCAR fan with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season being idle this past weekend.



Shea, the emcee of the hot dog eating contest for more than a quarter century, wears his trademark straw boater hat along with his traditional blue sport coat and tie in the spot that was produced in house.



Texas Motor Speedway's opening race weekend features the NASCAR Xfinity Series My Bariatric Solutions 300 on Saturday and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 on Sunday.



