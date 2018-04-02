Perris Auto Speedway Introduces Reverse Purse

Perris Auto Speedway promoter Don Kazarian has announced a new, innovative purse structure to help the sport of racing. Beginning with the next race on April 14th, purses for all classes at the famous Riverside County half-mile clay oval will be reversed to help the lower budget teams.

“I was laying in bed staring at the ceiling the other night thinking about how we can help the lower budget teams,” the longtime promoter said. “Then it hit me like a bolt of thunder. Reverse the entire purse at every race. I was so excited, I woke up my wife to tell her, but she told me to go back to sleep.”

The way the reverse purse will work is just as it sounds. The driver who finishes last in a main event will now receive the winner’s share of the purse and the winner will be paid last-place money. Likewise, the driver who finishes next to last will receive second place money and so on throughout the field.

“This is an effort to help the smaller teams with little or no budget,” Kazarian stated. “You know, teams that run used tires, bent parts and at times, have a hard time just getting to the track. They spend a lot of time working on their cars to get them to the races. The big money teams spend the same, if not more time, and they have a lot more money to spend.”

“I have not exactly told them yet,” Kazarian whispered when queried as to the big team’s reaction to the new reverse purse. “I figure, the ones that do not hear about this release will find out when they receive their purse money after the next race. I think they will understand that it is to help the sport and they will be very happy with it.”

One person who was excited when he heard the news was Tony Jones. The news was so big that Jones has announced he is coming out of retirement.

“This is great news and I am happy to say I am coming out of retirement because of it,” the 2007 USAC/CRA champion said. “You have to hand it to Don Kazarian as he comes up with these great ideas at least one time every year. With this idea, I think I can make the most money I have ever made in racing. You know, I have been out of the seat for quite some time and I am going to be rusty, so I am looking forward to cashing those big checks. I just hope I fit in one of those full containment seats. Nowadays, I have a lot more to contain than I did when I quit racing.”

Jones, who won the Oval Nationals in 2000, is very excited to get another shot at winning the big race in 2018.

“It will be great to get back in that race to compete against the best drivers in racing,” Jones gushed. “It is so prestigious. I just can’t wait to take part in it again to compete against all of the modern day guys at that big race in November. I am going to take the green flag, shut er’ off and turn into the pits before turn one to collect that $25,000.00.”

Another question came up for Kazarian when it came to who would receive the trophies normally given to the top three finishers in the main events at the track that is about to embark on its 23rd season of racing.

“Come on, of course, the top three finishers will receive the trophies as usual,” Kazarian bristled. “We would never consider taking their trophies away from them. They work hard and spend a lot of money to get to the top of the sport. It would not be right to deprive them out of the trophies they earned.”

“I am really looking forward to this and I know all of the big teams will be as enthused as I am,” Kazarian said before adding with a wink and a smile. “I hope everyone has a very happy April Fool’s Day.”

Advance tickets for all PAS events, including the July 4th Night of Destruction and November’s 23rd Annual Budweiser Oval Nationals presented by All Coast Construction, are available 24 hours a day online at https://pas.tix.com/Schedule.aspx?OrgNum=7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849. For fans who do not want to buy advance tickets, there will be plenty available for everyone at the ticket window each race night.

PAS PR