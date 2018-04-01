Practice Makes Perfect at Evergreen Raceway

They always say practice makes perfect in any sport that you may compete in and that held true this afternoon at the first practice session of the season at Evergreen Raceway. Under sunny blue skies with temperatures in the mid to high forty’s, race car’s hit the track for the first time in 2018 at the 1/3rd asphalt oval in beautiful Saint John’s, Pennsylvania. Many drivers took advantage of the weather, and used the four hour practice session to try and obtain an advantage. Teams that attended, included a ton of new comers in the four cylinder division. That division is expected to be stacked on a weekly basis. Rookie contenders Lee Glowatch in his A&R Building Supply number 11 Saturn looked strong all afternoon. Doc Donknovitch was also on hand in his Common Wealth Equipment number 57. A number of drivers will compete for the rookie of the year title in 2018, Zeb Farber, Jeff Van Wickle are all included. Shawn Kistler, Ray Kochin, Pete Maier, T.J. Kapish and Jimmy Ayre were all taking advantage of the gorgeous weather.

While many four cylinders used the track time to their advantage, a few late models turned out to work on their setups for the upcoming Plum Air All-Star100. This event held on opening day is a late model extravaganza featuring late model drivers throughout the entire country. Opening day is April 15th. Kyle Harvell, Mitch Hawk, Larry Fisher and Frank Hughes all had the opportunity to turn laps on the track. Mitch Hawk is the 2013 late model track champion and we had an opportunity to check in with him. Mitch says, “It’s been over two years since the car has hit the track brand new motor under the hood, so we are breaking that in this week slowly working on the setup. Car was really good underneath me with two year old tires, the track is really green and there isn’t much if any rubber laid down but it certainly feels good underneath me. We have got to make sure we are on top of our game the race is going to be an absolute slug fest, and making the show will be an accomplishment in itself, but I know were ready to go.”

Evergreen Raceway is proud to be associated with Fairway Motors, American Rental Equipment, Sponenberg’s Exhaust, Scott Adam’s Designs, Sonny’s Tree and Law Service, Barbush Auto Sales, Harry’s U Pull-It, S&D Bodyline, CK Auto Service and Race Fab, Evan’s Roadhouse Restaurant and Pub, Wheel’s Bar and Grille, RockAuto, and A&R Building Supply.

