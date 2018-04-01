Final Test and Tune was a busy day at Mahoning Valley Speedway

Racers of Mahoning Valley Speedway came out in force during a beautiful sun splashed Saturday afternoon for the final Test and Tune. During the day-long action race cars went nonstop in shakedown runs, all in preparation for the much anticipated April 7 season Opener.



Fans in attendance saw a great preview of what lies ahead for the 2018 season as car after car looked positively superb in appearance.



Each class had excellent representation as well with Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Sportsman Modifieds, Dirt Mods, Pro 4s and Hobby Stocks filling the pits.



“If today is an indication of what we have coming for our Opener then we are in for a great season. We are close to selling all our pit spots,” said new track promoter Jack Carlino.



“All throughout the day our concession stand was busy, our staff was busy and the track was hopping with cars. There was a lot of excitement in the air and we are very upbeat for things to get rolling.”



Carlino even extended the session and extra hour-and-a-half to accommodate everyone.



The attention now focuses on Saturday, April 7 for the 2018 lid-lifter. On tap will be all seven regular classes with a 6:00 pm start for heats.



There will be early paid practice for those looking to get in one final tweaking from 12:30 to 3:30 at $25 per car. Regular warmups start at 4:30.



All drivers will draw for heat starting spots. Feature line-ups will be heads-up from heat finishes for the first week only. Afterwards regular handicapping will be in effect.



Grandstands open at 4:00 pm. Adult admission is $12. There is $2 off for students, seniors 65+, and active military. Children under 10 are free.



On Saturday, April 14 the Micro Stocks will be added to the card. Sportsman Modifieds will have the week off.



For additional information log onto www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located adjacent to the Mahoning Farmers Market on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



MVS PR