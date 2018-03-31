New Restart Bar Club Seating Area Sold Out for April 8 NASCAR Cup Series Race

Texas Motor Speedway's newest club seating area will make its Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut with a capacity crowd on hand. The Restart Bar, which will have its entitlement sponsor unveiled April 6 at 10:30 a.m. CT, is sold out for the April 8 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500.

Limited tickets for the speedway's newest fan amenity still remain for the April 7 My Bariatric Solutions 300 Xfinity Series race.

Located 26 rows above the Restart Zone at the start of the dogleg exiting Turn 4, the outdoor seating area features half-round tables, barstools and fixed seats at bars backed by high-definition television monitors. Club guests also will have access to a climate-controlled indoor area to share conversation, beverage service and follow the race action on a number of HDTVs.

Texas Motor Speedway will provide the media with a sneak preview of its latest upscale fan amenity on Friday, April 6, the first day of on-track activity for the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR doubleheader weekend. The event, from 10:30-11 a.m. CT, will include a tour of the bar, food and beverage, a major sponsor announcement and media availability with a marquee Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver.

Texas Motor Speedway will provide a bus shuttle to and from the media center to the Restart Bar for the media contingent. The bus will be located on Allison Ave. and depart at 10:15 a.m.

The Restart Bar also will be available for the DXC Technology 600 INDYCAR/NASCAR/SuperTrucks tripleheader June 7-9 and the AAA Texas 500 tripleheader Nov. 1-4.

Tickets for the Restart Bar start as low as $100 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race in June and November; $150 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series races in April and November as well as the June Verizon IndyCar Series race; and $200 for the AAA Texas 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race in November. For additional information, please call the speedway ticket office at 817.215.8500 or visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com

TMS PR