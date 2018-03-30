VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Set for Grandview Speedway Saturday April 7

One of the most talked about and most anticipated race events to be presented at Grandview Speedway is set to happen when the First annual VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker Classic takes place on Saturday, April 7. The starting time is set for 7PM.



The race, a 50-lapper on the one-third-mile, banked clay oval, will feature the Small Block Modifieds going up against Big Block Modifieds with the winner walking off with at least $7,500.



Both Duane Howard and Jeff Strunk, winners of many events and championships at the Bechtelsville clay track, like the fact that the race is paying $7,500 to win. And they like that every racer that makes the main event will go home with at least $1,000. However all that is secondary to them as they welcome the opportunity to win a race run in memory of a man they had so much respect for. The beautiful specially created trophy that goes to the winner will be treasured by both drivers as well as just about any other driver that takes part in the big event and is able to win.



The Rogers Memorial is expected to attract quite a few outsiders as they seek the big bucks for the win and the prestige of winning the Classic named in memory of the late track owner. But of course the weekly regulars joining Howard and Strunk is expected to include 10-time track champion Craig VonDohren, Doug Manmiller, Brett Kressley, Ray Swinehart, Tim Buckwalter and many others. Bridgeport Speedway Modified champion Ryan Watt has informed track management that he will be looking to earn a starting spot.



Also attracting a lot of attention will be a strong field of the popular Sportsman stock cars making up the second part of this special doubleheader event. The winner of this event walks off with $750 and each driver to make the starting field will earn $125.



Those wishing to register for the Rogers Memorial, there is no license required and no entry fee, can do so at www.grandviewspeedway.com/bruce-rogers-memorial/



Adult admission will be $28 while youngsters 6 through 11 pay just $5. Kids under six are admitted FREE. Pit fee is $35. The rain date is set for Saturday, April 14th.



The very next Saturday, April 14th, the first of the weekly series of NASCAR/Track chase for the championship events will be presented with the TP Trailers Modifieds, Late Models and Sportsman taking part. This will be the regular Saturday night attraction throughout the season. Adult admission for the regular Saturday night events will be $15 while youngster under 12 being admitted for FREE.



And on Sunday, April 15, the first of a series of doubleheader shows featuring the Outlaw Enduros and Blast from the Past Vintage Racers will be presented starting at 1 p.m.



When the racing ends each night fans are invited to head back to the pit area to see the race cars up close, take pictures and collect autographs.



Grandview Speedway is known for their excellent well-stocked concession areas and there is a great novelty stand that offers souvenirs, t-shirts, hats and more along with copies of the latest edition of the track magazine, The Inside Groove.



The one-third-mile, banked clay track, offering clear views of all the action from each seat, is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA, just off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown. For up-to-date information check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com or Facebook. The track office telephone number is 610.754.7688.



Grandview Speedway PR