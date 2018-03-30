Central IL Tracks Cancel Test And Tunes For This Weekend

The start of pre-season on track activity will have to wait at least one more week for participants at Lincoln Speedway and Macon Speedway in Central Illinois. The two tracks, running under the Track Enterprises banner, have postponed this upcoming weekend’s test-and-tunes due to saturated grounds and the forecast for more unfavorable weather.

Test-and-tune action is still scheduled for next weekend, Saturday, April 7/8 at the tracks. The Saturday, April 7 practice will be at Macon Speedway from 12:00-4:00, while Lincoln Speedway will hold an open test session on Sunday, April 8 from 12:00-4:00. Pit admission each day is $20 for adults and $10 for kids 11 and under.

All divisions that compete at one point or another during the season are welcome to participate in the testing sessions. Track Enterprises Chief Registrar, Chuck Weigel, will be on hand with driver registration forms as well as DIRTcar UMP registration to help drivers take care of paperwork before the season openers.

Macon Speedway is set for its 73rd Season Opener on Saturday, April 14 with six divisions of action including the Decatur Building Trades DIRTcar Pro Late Models, Billingsley Elite Wash DIRTcar Modifieds, DIRTcar B-Mods, DIRTcar Street Stocks, DIRTcar Hornets, and the Beach House Micros presented by Bailey Chassis.

Lincoln Speedway will open for its 15th season of racing on Sunday, April 15 with five divisions on Jimmy John’s night. Headlining the show will be the opener for the Midwest Street Stock Championship. The DIRTcar Pro Late Models, DIRTcar Modifieds, Nutech Seed DII Midgets presented by Bailey Chassis, and DIRTcar Hornets will be on tap.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Saturday, April 7 - Macon Speedway Test & Tune 12:00-4:00

Sunday, April 8 - Lincoln Speedway Test & Tune 12:00-4:00

Saturday, April 14 - Macon Speedway 73rd Season Opener