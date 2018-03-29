A Century of Chevy Trucks Rev Up Pennzoil AutoFair April 5-8

Truck fans will celebrate the first century of Chevrolet trucks with a special display featuring the 2018 Chevy Silverado Centennial Edition pickup during the April 5-8 Pennzoil AutoFair Presented by Advance Auto Parts at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

When William C. Durant and Swiss race car driver Louis Chevrolet began making cars in 1913, their focus was on passenger vehicles. As early as 1916, though, there were sightings of their automobiles modified with flat beds to carry parts around the Chevrolet factory. When word spread through the industry that Henry Ford was thinking about selling his Model T in truck form in 1918, Chevy introduced its own car-based pickups and one-ton haulers. The race between Chevy and Ford for truck market dominance hasn’t stopped.

Since it began producing light-duty trucks for the public, Chevrolet has sold more than 86 million pickups, vans, and SUVs – enough for every man, woman and child living in California, Texas, New York and Colorado.

To commemorate its 100th year of success in the truck industry, Chevrolet is offering its popular Silverado 1500 full-size pickups with Centennial Edition packages. The Centennial, which is available only in the off-road, 4-wheel-drive, Z71 crew-cab models, brings distinctive Centennial Blue paint and unique “bowtie” emblems marked with “CHEVROLET” lettering. Further upgrades include LTZ trim and 22-inch alloy wheels. The Centennial package will also be offered on the mid-size Colorado pickup in 2- or 4-wheel-drive and with crew- or extended-cab models.

On display in the AutoFair Showcase Garage with the Centennial Silverado will be an array of trucks representing Chevrolet’s colorful history, such as Max Snow’s modified 1937 pickup, Rick Lancaster’s 1950 3100, Michael Sweet’s 1966 C-10 Fleetside and Jason Smith’s rare 1991 S-10 Baja. Because no event at Charlotte Motor Speedway is complete without race cars, the exhibit also features Johnny Sauter’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series ride.

During all four days of the April 5-8 Pennzoil AutoFair Presented by Advance Auto Parts, the 100 Years of Chevy Trucks display will share the Showcase Garage with a Movie and Television Cars display, custom rides owned by athletes, and unique creations that have been featured on Velocity’s “ToyMakerz.”

The Pennzoil AutoFair Presented by Advance Auto Parts features more than 50 car club displays and more than 10,000 vendor spaces offering an array of automotive parts and memorabilia. More than 1,500 collectible vehicles of all makes and models will be available for sale in the car corral that rings the 1.5-mile superspeedway. In addition, kids can enjoy face-painting, bounce houses, and other games and entertainment in the Play Zone.

Hours for the April 5-8 Pennzoil AutoFair Presented by Advance Auto Parts are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Single-day tickets are $11 each day for adults. Admission is FREE for children 13 and under with an adult. A 4-Day Weekend Pass is available for just $32. To buy tickets, AutoFair attendees can call the speedway ticket office at 1-800-455-FANS (3267), shop online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com , or buy them at the gate.

