JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4

Dover International Speedway officials announced today that JEGS Automotive Inc., an e-commerce world leader in high performance automotive parts, will become the entitlement partner for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4.

The “JEGS 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race will be the fifth of 23 races in the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule.

In addition to the sponsorship, JEGS becomes the Official Aftermarket Automotive Parts Retailer of Dover International Speedway – supporting and sponsoring events throughout the year, including the Monster Mile’s NASCAR tripleheader weekends on May 4-6 and Oct. 5-7.

“JEGS is synonymous with racing and motorsports, and we are thrilled to create an authentic link between the millions of JEGS customers and a venue as iconic as Dover International Speedway,” said Jeffrey R. Hennion, chief executive officer of JEGS Automotive Inc. “We look forward to making the JEGS 200 one of the strongest races on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule and bringing the JEGS.com experience to the legions of fans visiting Dover each year.”

Founded in 1960 by drag racing legend Jeg Coughlin, Sr., JEGS has been family owned for almost 60 years. During this time, it has become one of the largest and fastest-growing e-commerce automotive parts retailers in the United States. Its corporate headquarters in Delaware, Ohio, includes offices and a call center that are connected to an impressive 225,000-square foot warehouse and distribution center. The campus also includes a car museum and a racing shop that supports the Team JEGS racing team.

JEGS is the sponsor of GMS Racing’s No. 2 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Driver Cody Coughlin, the 2016 ARCA CRA Super Series champion, is the grandson of JEGS founder Jeg Coughlin, Sr.

“We’re proud to welcome JEGS Automotive, Inc. into our family of partners, and thrilled for JEGS to serve as the entitlement sponsor of our May 4 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover International Speedway’s president and CEO. “Monster Mile fans appreciate quality, high-performance products and JEGS Automotive, Inc. has been giving race fans and teams just that for several decades. We look forward to highlighting JEGS throughout our entire NASCAR season.”

The May 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway also includes the “OneMain Financial 200” NASCAR XFINITY Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, May 5 and the “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, May 6.

Another NASCAR tripleheader weekend returns to the Monster Mile from Oct. 5-7, featuring the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race on Friday, Oct. 5, the NASCAR XFINITY Series playoff race on Saturday, Oct. 6 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on Sunday, Oct. 7.

Dover Motorsports PR