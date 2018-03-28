CLIMAX SPIRITS & Richmond Raceway Partner on Naming Rights for CLIMAX CORNER Party Deck

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) and CLIMAX SPIRITS have agreed to a naming rights agreement for the new CLIMAX CORNER Party Deck in Turn 4. CLIMAX SPIRITS founder and personality from the Discovery Channel television series “Moonshiners”, Tim Smith will launch CLIMAX CORNER as the race night host in the party deck along with the brand’s Fire Engine No. 32 at the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on April 21.

The CLIMAX CORNER is an exclusive experience with tiered viewing, drink rail, and specific benefits to provide the lowest priced ticket at Richmond. Tickets are available exclusively for fans 21 years or older for $25 with incremental price increases on April 7 ($30) and race day ($35).

A ticket includes a non-transferrable commemorative lanyard that will be a fan’s pass to additional benefits in the party deck. Benefits include exclusive access to purchase signature cocktails with CLIMAX SPIRITS as well as rollback concession prices offering between 25% and 50% off of regularly priced menu items. No coolers or outside food and drinks are allowed in the smoke free party deck.

“Richmond Raceway and CLIMAX SPIRITS are both strong Virginia-based brands who are committed to our fans having a good time,” said Tim Smith, Founder of CLIMAX SPIRITS. “The CLIMAX CORNER is going to be best party spot in NASCAR and April 21 cannot get here fast enough.”

Smith, a native of Climax, Va., serves his community, along with his wife and son, as the Fire Chief of the Climax Volunteer Fire Department in Pittsylvania County. As a tribute to firefighters across the country, Smith created Fire No. 32, CLIMAX SPIRIT’s cinnamon-flavored moonshine brand, with $1 from every case sold donated to support firefighters.

In recognition of this community spirit, Richmond and CLIMAX SPIRITS will donate $1 from each CLIMAX CORNER ticket sold to first responder causes in the greater Richmond region. The official announcement was made today at Henrico County Firehouse 1, which serves area surrounding the track daily.

“As the fan experience continues to evolve with Richmond Raceway Reimagined, the CLIMAX CORNER Party Deck is going to take the in-race party to a new level in Turn 4,” Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “In partnering with Virginia-based CLIMAX SPIRITS and well-known founder Tim Smith, we are honoring our Racing Virginia roots as we provide modern amenities for our race fans and supporting our valiant first responders in the RVA.”

CLIMAX CORNER branding and a photo from today's press conference are attached.

“The CLIMAX CORNER at Richmond Raceway is the first major sports marketing venture for CLIMAX SPIRITS,” said Chris Sellers, Prost Beverage Company. “Moonshine and motorsports have been paired since the beginning of the sport, so this is natural partnership to promote Tim Smith, our classic Moonshine, Wood-Fired Whiskey, and Fire No. 32 brands in Virginia, nationally, and globally.”

Richmond Raceway Reimagined is part of the multi-phase masterplan with the modernized infield being the first step in offering new, interactive fan experiences. Reimagined is one of the foundations for the future of motorsports facilities. Richmond continues to be an economic and tourism catalyst hosting two of the largest single-day sporting events in the Commonwealth of Virginia annually.

To learn more about Reimagined, visit richmondracewayreimagined.com. The website includes images, video, and up-to-date information on the project.

For more information on CLIMAX CORNER in Turn 4, visit richmondraceway.com/ climaxcorner.

Richmond Raceway PR