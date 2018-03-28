Tickets Now On Sale For The Bojangles Southern 500, Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington Raceway

Grandstand tickets, race weekend experiences (hospitality, pre-race pit passes and other enhancements) and camping for Darlington Raceway’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 and NASCAR XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 on Sept. 1-2, 2018, are now officially on sale to the general public.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 866-459-7223, visiting www.DarlingtonRaceway.com or by going through the track’s mobile app.

“With our award-winning throwback weekend featuring the ‘7 Decades of NASCAR,’ Darlington Raceway’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 and Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 are must-see events on the NASCAR calendar,” track President Kerry Tharp said. “We have very competitive pricing for fans of all ages and encourage people to buy early before Labor Day weekend.”

Fans who purchase tickets from March 28 to April 6 will receive free admission to the Bojangles’ Legends Breakfast (while supplies last), which is considered one of the most special moments for fans at the track’s Labor Day race weekend. Now in its fourth year, it will once again feature a panel of NASCAR Hall of Famers that made a significant impact on the sport. The “fireside chat” will be moderated by NASCAR Hall of Fame executive director Winston Kelley.

The Bojangles’ Legends Breakfast will take place on Sunday morning, Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. in the track’s hospitality village just outside turn three.

“The Bojangles’ Legends Breakfast is a great way to start the Bojangles’ Southern 500 race day by celebrating our NASCAR Hall of Famers and their accomplishments,” Tharp said. “With Throwback Weekend being so popular with our fans, it is a great way to honor our heroes and champions on race weekend.”

Additionally, Darlington Raceway is installing new seats in several of its grandstands as part of ‘A Better Darlington…The Tradition Continues’ facility enhancement project. Fans can watch a live video stream of the project by visiting the Darlington Raceway website.

With many of the old grandstands being removed, fans may purchase one of these historical seats (maximum of four per account), with a portion of the proceeds benefiting South Carolina Future Minds, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that believes public schools are the engine of South Carolina’s communities and future.

South Carolina Future Minds works with every school district in the state as well as many of South Carolina’s top businesses, like Darlington Raceway, to bring much-needed investments to the state’s teachers, schools, and students.

“We are grateful to Darlington Raceway and their devoted fans who recognize the importance of supporting our public schools, as well as the teachers who pour their hearts into educating our children,” South Carolina Future Minds Executive Director Caroline Mauldin said. “South Carolina’s future is made brighter through the commitment of community-minded companies like Darlington Raceway.”

Historic seats are available for $40 per seat for a limited time while supplies last. If you order a seat, the pickup schedule is as follows:

Fans may visit the Darlington Raceway ticket office during normal business hours – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Select Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Fans may visit the Darlington Raceway Ticket Office on May 5, June 23 and July 21 Only. No other Saturdays will be available for pickup.

Bojangles’ Southern 500 Race Week – August 27 – Sept. 2 (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Fans may visit the Darlington Raceway Ticket Office during Bojangles’ Southern 500 race week.

Darlington Raceway PR