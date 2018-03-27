Kingsport Speedway Gears Up For Season Opener

Kingsport Speedway is ready to get in gear this Saturday with a full schedule of racing action.

This Saturday’s Kingsport comes full throttle for their season opener, The Food City 175. This event includes the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Late Model Stock Car division, Modified Street, Pure 4, Mod 4 and Pure Street divisions. All five divisions are all on the schedule for Saturdays opening event.

“We’re so excited to get the 2018 season underway,” said Karen Tunnell, Kingsport Speedway general manager. “2018 is going to be one of years best yet, we have so many young drivers with so much talent.”

Pit gates open and grandstands open at 12 p.m., qualifying is set for 2 p.m. and racing gets underway at 3 p.m.

Adult admission is $10 and children 12-and-under are admitted free. Tier parking along Turns 3 and 4 is available for $10 per vehicle plus admission.

The Kingsport Speedway Little Racers Club will be the Speedway office on A-Side with fun activities.

Kingsport Speedway PR