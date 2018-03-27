Eternal Fan Partners with Richmond Raceway to Introduce Fan Memories Program

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) has partnered with Eternal Fan™ to launch a Fan Memories™ program for loyal fans to preserve their treasured memories and keepsakes at the track for generations to come. The new Fan Memories program will allow fans to secure their eternal relationship to Richmond with Fan Memories Plaques in the new Eternal Fan Pedestrian Tunnel and safeguarding their precious objects and memories in the world’s largest Eternal Fan Piston at the track.

“Richmond Raceway has been a special place for generations of fans, so our partnership with Eternal Fan will give our loyal race fans a way to preserve their memories and keepsakes through the Fan Memories Program,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “The Fan Memories Plaques in the new Eternal Fan Pedestrian Tunnel and the world’s largest Eternal Fan Piston will continue the genuine connection fans have to Richmond for generations to come.”

The new Eternal Fan Pedestrian Tunnel constructed as part of Richmond Raceway Reimagined (Reimagined), a $30 million infield redevelopment project bringing new state of the art fan-based attractions to the historic Richmond infield, will provide opportunities for fans to share their memories with a customized personal memory plaque. The Fan Memories Plaques can be symbolic of special times shared with friends and family at Richmond, favorite races, drivers, or other memories from the Action Track. The plaques will illustrate the iconic Richmond racing experience that will continue to be told to future race fans.

As part of Reimagined launching this fall, the new Eternal Fan Pedestrian Tunnel will have an expanded width to allow more fans to comfortably travel to and from the new infield. It measures 415 linear feet comprised of 10’x10’ concrete boxes. The ADA Accessible tunnel will include an elevator for more convenient transportation for fans. The Eternal Fan Pedestrian Tunnel will be fully operational for Richmond’s Fall Race Weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver.

“Eternal Fan is honored to offer loyal Richmond Raceway fans a place where they can enhance and grow their relationship with the historic raceway,” said Eternal Fan President Matt Linn. “There is no better way for fans to continue the tradition of the sport than to be a partner of Richmond Raceway in the heart of Racing Virginia.”

The 21-foot tall Eternal Fan Piston will be installed at Richmond for fans to secure their precious objects and memories for future generations. The Eternal Fan Piston will have a permanent place for race fans to secure items that remind them of their favorite times at America’s Premier Short Track. Fans can secure their eternal relationship with Richmond as either private or shared. The location and date of installation of the World’s Largest Eternal Fan Piston will be announced at a later date.

To learn how fans can join the Fan Memories program at Richmond, visit richmondraceway.com/ fanmemories.

Richmond Raceway PR