Pocono Raceway Becomes First Track To Partner With Hotels For Hope

Pocono Raceway and Hotels Hope have reached a multi-year agreement, the first for a racetrack on the NASCAR circuit. Hotels for Hope will power the Pocono Raceway lodging experience by offering a fan-friendly interface and enhancing the Raceway’s lodging partners exposure, highlighting Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, ‘Pocono Raceway’s Premier Lodging Partner.’

Two dollars of every room booked through ‘The Tricky Triangle’s’ website will benefit Lehigh Valley Children’s Hospital, the pediatric hospital for Lehigh Valley Health Network. This further advances Pocono Raceway’s corporate social responsibility initiatives as Lehigh Valley Health Network is the ‘Official Health Care Provider of Pocono Raceway.’

“I love everything about this partnership” said Ben May, Pocono Raceway President. “This partnership will serve three very important functions. It will provide an ease of booking hotel rooms for our fans, highlight our premier and preferred lodging partners and, most importantly, each booking will help to heal, comfort and care for the smallest member of our families. Neil and everyone at Hotels for Hope have been great to work with and we are looking forward to our partnership with them for years to come.”

“Hotels for Hope is beyond thrilled to partner with Pocono Raceway and Lehigh Valley Children’s Hospital,” said Neil Goldman, CEO and Founder. “We are excited to see this partnership grow through offering fans the lowest hotel rates while also impacting the lives of children in local area.”

To explore, please visit www.poconoraceway.com/hotels.

Pocono Raceway PR