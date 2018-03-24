Rain Halts Alpha Energy Solutions 250 at Martinsville Speedway After Just 24 Laps

Rain halted Saturday’s Alpha Energy Solutions 250 at Martinsville Speedway after just 24 laps. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race is scheduled to resume at 7:00 p.m. EST on Sunday.

Ben Rhodes was in the lead when the race was stopped due to weather. Rhodes, who captured the third career pole of his truck series career earlier that morning, was followed to the red flag by Matt Crafton and Grant Enfinger. Kyle Benjamin and Stewart Friesen round out the top five at the time of the stoppage.

Rain also erased qualifying for Sunday’s STP 500 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series race. The starting lineup will be set by owner points with Martin Truex, Jr. and Kyle Busch starting from the front row. The race is scheduled for a 2:00 p.m. EST start.

Tickets for the STP 500 will also be good for the Alpha Solutions 250 on Sunday evening and are available by calling 877-RACE-TIX or visiting martinvillespeedway.com. Fans with tickets to the Alpha Energy Solutions 250 will be admitted at the conclusion of the STP 500.

Martinsville Speedway PR