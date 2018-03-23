Al Unser Jr., Others Confirmed For Indycar 1993 Field Reunion at Phoenix Grand Prix

Champion Al Unser Jr. leads the newest group of drivers from the 1993 IndyCar race at ISM Raceway who will appear at the Desert Diamond West Valley Casino Phoenix Grand Prix Verizon IndyCar Series weekend April 6-7 for the 25th anniversary of Mario Andretti’s last career win.

Al Unser Jr. is one of the latest drivers confirmed in participate in the festivities of the Phoenix Grand Prix weekend. The two-time CART champion (1990, 1994) finished fourth in the 1993 event at ISM Raceway, one of his five podiums at the one-mile oval. He is eighth in all-time wins in Indy cars, including two Indianapolis 500s (1992, 1994). The Unser family name is well-known to all racing fans, as his father and son were both race car drivers.

Also appearing at the reunion weekend are David Kudrave and Lyn St. James. Kudrave’s CART career began at the 1993 Phoenix race, where, driving for Antonio Ferrari, he finished eighth. He also raced at ISM Raceway in the Verizon IndyCar Series and the Indy Lights Series. St. James, a pioneer for women in Indy cars, finished 13th in the 1993 race for car owner Dick Simon. In 1992, she became the first woman to win the Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year award, finishing 11th.

The current list of confirmed drivers from the 1993 IndyCar field reunion includes:

Al Unser Jr.

David Kudrave

Lyn St. James

Emerson Fittipaldi

Bobby Rahal

Mario Andretti

Jimmy Vasser

Paul Tracy

Arie Luyendyk

Stay tuned, additional drivers from the 1993 IndyCar race at ISM Raceway will be announced soon. Tickets for the 2018 Desert Diamond West Valley Casino Phoenix Grand Prix on April 7 at ISM Raceway are available and can be purchased through www.ISMRaceway.com.

