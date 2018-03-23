Chicagoland Speedway to Host Second Annual Trunk-or-Treat at the Track October 20

After a wildly successful debut last year, families and race fans are once again invited to load up their trunks with candy and put their little ones in full costume before heading to the second annual Trunk-or-Treat fundraising event at Chicagoland Speedway on October 20 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

For just a $10 donation per car, children can navigate from car to car through Chicagoland Speedway’s Champion’s Park to collect candy as they would door-to-door on Halloween just 11 days later. The proceeds will benefit Chicagoland Speedway’s charitable entity, Racing Advocates for Community Enrichment (R.A.C.E.).

Don’t forget that kids are not the only ones who can partake in the action; adults are also urged to dress in full garb as Chicagoland Speedway will host a costume contest for adults 18 years of age and older as well as one for children 17 years old and younger. Be sure to swing by the Fall Family Photo Opportunity to capture the perfect portrait while attending too!

In addition to the costume contest, fans can join the car decorating competition. Attempt to turn your family vehicle into a hearse of haunts or carriage of creatures. The most creative car decoration will be awarded with tickets to the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

New to this year’s event is the addition of Thrill Rides around the Magnificent Mile and a Half. For just $5 per person, fans can jump into the Official Chicagoland Speedway Toyota Camry Pace Car for a ride-along lap on the same surface the stars of the NASCAR National Series race on each season.

For the most current information about Chicagoland Speedway, follow us on Facebook along with Twitter and Instagram @chicagolndspdwy.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway will take place on July 1 as part of the four-race weekend June 28 – July 1. The weekend will kick off on Thursday, June 28 with the SCOTT® 150 ARCA Racing Series followed by NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Overton’s 225 under the lights on Friday night. On Saturday, June 30, the NASCAR XFINITY Series Overton’s 300 will hit the track as the precursor to Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Overton’s 400 showdown.

CLS PR