South Boston Speedway Can’t Escape Winter Weather; Season-Opener Rescheduled For April 7

A weather forecast for an 80 percent chance of precipitation has forced the postponement of Saturday night’s Danville Toyota Twin 100s at South Boston Speedway.



It has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 7.



Any tickets purchased in advance will be good for the new date.



The Martinsville Speedway offer will remain in place for the rescheduled event. Anyone presenting a ticket stub from either the Alpha Energy Solutions 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race or the STP 500 NASCAR Monster Energy Series race at Martinsville Speedway will be admitted free.



The season-opening Danville Toyota Twin 100s on April 7 will feature twin 100-lap Late Model Stock races, a 50-lap Limited Sportsman Division race, a 30-lap Budweiser Pure Stock race and a 15-lap Budweiser Hornets race. And the new Mod 4 Division will make its debut with a 30-lap race.



Tickets are $10 for adults and children 12 and under are free. Fan gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the first race taking the green flag at 7 p.m.

SOBO PR