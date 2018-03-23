Expected Inclement Weather Forces Postponement of Verizon IndyCar Series Oval Testing at IMS to April 30-May 2

Expected inclement weather has forced the postponement of the Verizon IndyCar Series testing for the 102nd Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil to Monday, April 30 through Wednesday, May 2 on the 2.5-mile oval at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Manufacturer testing, INDYCAR Open Testing and Indianapolis 500 Rookie Orientation Program and Refresher Testing on the oval initially were scheduled for Tuesday, March 27 through Thursday, March 29 on the IMS oval. High temperatures in the low 50s and a strong probability of rain are forecasted for next Tuesday through Thursday in Indianapolis.

The revised schedule of testing:

MONDAY, April 30

•Test: INDYCAR Open Test on IMS oval

•Time: 10 a.m.-noon, 1-5 p.m.

•Participating drivers (21): Marco Andretti, Sebastien Bourdais, Ed Carpenter, Helio Castroneves, Gabby Chaves, Max Chilton, Scott Dixon, Jack Harvey, James Hinchcliffe, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Ed Jones, Tony Kanaan, Charlie Kimball, Josef Newgarden, Simon Pagenaud, Spencer Pigot, Will Power, Graham Rahal, Alexander Rossi, Takuma Sato, Zach Veach

•Media access: Selected drivers will be available for interviews from approximately noon-1 p.m. at a site to be determined inside IMS. The IMS Media Center will be open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

•Fan access: Fans can watch testing for free from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. from the Turn 2 viewing mounds, Museum parking lot and South Terrace Grandstands.

•Live streaming: INDYCAR YouTube channel (youtube.com/indycar) and RaceControl.IndyCar.com

TUESDAY, May 1

•Test: Indianapolis 500 Rookie Orientation Program/Refresher Tests on IMS oval

•Time: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Rookie Orientation Program), 2-5 p.m. (Refresher tests)

•Participating drivers (7): Pietro Fittipaldi (ROP), Jay Howard (refresher), Kyle Kaiser (ROP), Sage Karam (refresher), Matheus Leist (ROP), Danica Patrick (refresher), Robert Wickens (ROP)

•Media access: Selected drivers will be available for interviews from approximately 1-2 p.m. at a site to be determined inside IMS. The IMS Media Center will be open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

•Fan access: Fans can watch testing for free from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. from the Turn 2 viewing mounds, Museum parking lot and South Terrace Grandstands.

•Live streaming: INDYCAR YouTube channel (youtube.com/indycar) and RaceControl.IndyCar.com

WEDNESDAY, May 2

•Test: Chevrolet and Honda Manufacturer Test on IMS oval

•Participating drivers: Determined by manufacturers. Expected participants: Ed Carpenter, Gabby Chaves, Max Chilton, Scott Dixon, James Hinchcliffe, Ed Jones, Tony Kanaan, Charlie Kimball, Matheus Leist, Danica Patrick, Spencer Pigot, Robert Wickens

•Media access: Selected drivers will be available for interviews from approximately noon-1 p.m. at a site to be determined inside IMS. The IMS Media Center will not be open. Media can arrive at 11 a.m. at IMS to shoot B-roll and photos and must leave the facility by 1 p.m.

•Fan access: Fans can watch testing for free from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. from the Turn 2 viewing mounds, Museum parking lot and South Terrace Grandstands.

IMS PR

