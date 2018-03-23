Darlington Raceway To Sponsor Coastal Carolina Baseball Game on Saturday, April 7

Two of South Carolina’s premier sports traditions are partnering together for the second consecutive year to give its fans a fun day at the ballpark on Saturday, April 7.

Darlington Raceway, the iconic NASCAR track, will sponsor the Coastal Carolina University baseball game against South Alabama at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, SC. Coastal Carolina is the 2016 NCAA College World Series champions.

The game, slated for a 2 p.m. start on April 7, will feature in-game promotions, race ticket giveaways and much more. The Darlington Raceway pace car will also be on display at the stadium that day.

“We’re proud of the strong partnership we have with Coastal Carolina University and its athletic department,” track President Kerry Tharp said. “The Coastal Carolina baseball team brought home the national championship in 2016 and are led by legendary coach Gary Gilmore. The Chanticleers have a first-class program and we’re looking forward to seeing them in action on April 7.”

Tickets for the CCU game against South Alabama are available by visiting www.GoCCUSports.com.

College students attending the game are encouraged to visit the track’s information booth to learn about its college ticket program, which is an affordable way for students to enjoy the Bojangles’ Southern 500 with a fun tailgating atmosphere.

Darlington Raceway’s award-winning throwback campaign is The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR featuring the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500® on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. The NASCAR XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 will race on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Deposits can be made by calling 866-459-7223 or visiting DarlingtonRaceway.com.

Darlington Raceway PR