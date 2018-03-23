Free To Public Practice At Grandview March 31, Rogers Memorial Set For April 7

There is no doubt that winter has been tough and most are looking forward to warm weather, no more snow, and the return of auto racing action at the local speedways.



With that in mind fans are reminded that the Free-to-the-Public practice session, an annual tradition, is set to take place on Saturday, March 31 starting at noon. So get out your auto racing paraphernalia, maybe even throw in suntan lotion, and head out to Grandview Speedway to see what the racers will be using for the new season.



All divisions of racing are invited to take part in the practice session that usually runs from noon until about 4 p.m.



Practice day is also a great time for people who have heard about auto racing but have not been out to a track to head over to the Bechtelsville racing facility. The one-third-mile, banked clay track, considered one of the most successful weekly short tracks in the nation, produces some very exciting competition featuring many of top area dirt track racers. The practice day is a great way for those wanting to get a feel for what the sport is all about to enjoy some fun outdoors and get a feel for the popular sport.



There will be concession and rest room facilities in operation for the practice day. And it is a great time to purchase a season ticket, giving you a reserved seat for all Saturday night events, for just $350.



And then one of the most anticipated events of the season will get the green flag on Saturday, April 7th at 7 p.m. when the First annual VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker Classic takes place. The race, offering more than $40,000 in prize money with $7,500 to win and at least $1,000 to each starter, is expected to attract many of the top talents in area Modified stock car racing.



The 50-lap main event will feature many of the best talents in Small Block Modified and Big Block Modified racing battling for the top prize and the opportunity to win the first race being run in memory of the late track owner who passed away in March of last year. Bruce Rogers was one of the most respected promoters in the industry.



Sportsman stock cars will be featured in the second division of competition.



There is no NASCAR license required for the event and there is no entry fee. Racers are asked to contact Tina Rogers, by phone or text, at 484.256.4375 to enter the race.



Adult admission for the Rogers Memorial is $28 while youngsters 6 thru 11 pay just $5 and kids under 6 are admitted FREE. Rain date is April 14 following the same schedule.



The 2018 NASCAR stock car racing season will officially kickoff on Saturday, April 14th, provided the date is not needed as a rain date for the Rogers Memorial, with racing for the TP Trailers Modifieds, Late Models and Sportsman. These races will be the first that earn points for the lucrative track and NASCAR titles. The tripleheader shows will make up just about all of the Saturday night events through the season, the 56th consecutive season of stock car racing presented by the Rogers Family.



Admission for the regular Saturday night events will again be $15 for adults with youngsters under the age of 12 admitted FREE. There is always free parking on the grounds of the speedway.



When the racing ends each night fans are invited to head back to the pit area to see the race cars up close, take pictures and collect autographs.



Grandview Speedway is known for their excellent well-stock concession areas and there is a great novelty stand that offers souvenirs, t-shirts, hats and more along with copies of the latest edition of the track magazine, The Inside Groove.



The one-third-mile, banked clay track, offering clear views of all the action from each seat, is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA, just off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown. For up-to-date information check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com or Facebook. The track office telephone number is 610.754.7688.



Grandview Speedway PR