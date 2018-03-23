The Whiskey Rebellion to Perform Over the Toyota Spring Race Weekend at Richmond Raceway

The sounds of race weekend at Richmond Raceway (Richmond) move far beyond the roar of the engines during the Toyota Spring Race Weekend. Fans will be treated to the music of bluegrass of Virginia-based band The Whiskey Rebellion as they headline the fan-favorite Rolling Campground Concert in the GEICO Campgrounds. The band will also perform at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! prior to the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Driver/Crew Chief Meeting, which is open to all fans with a TOYOTA OWNERS 400 race ticket.

The Whiskey Rebellion combines traditional bluegrass music with great covers to provide a special experience for listeners. Skillful picking and expert three-part harmonies are just part of what you can expect from the Whiskey Rebellion, who have been playing their brand of high-energy acoustic music across the Southeast, and as far west as the Pacific Ocean, for the last eight years.

Drawing on their diverse musical backgrounds, The Whiskey Rebellion mix the spontaneity of bluegrass, the collectiveness of jazz, and the urgency of rock and roll to create their own unique take on everything from traditional bluegrass to party favorites. The band covers a wide array of artists ranging from The Beatles to The Talking Heads to Guns 'n' Roses, but their approach is always steeped in their acoustic roots and uniquely lends itself to being both listenable and danceable.

“Entertainment over our NASCAR race weekends stretches from the midway to the GEICO Campgrounds to the iconic Richmond racing experience. The Whiskey Rebellion’s musical flavor is the perfect addition to Toyota Spring Race Weekend,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “Their unique pairing of traditional bluegrass with fan-favorites will entertain listeners in the campgrounds and at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! throughout the weekend.”

On Friday, April 20, beginning at 10 p.m., The Whiskey Rebellion will make stops around the GEICO Campgrounds. The Rolling Campground Concert has become a fan-favorite race weekend event as the band visits campsites in various campgrounds on property. The Whiskey Rebellion will treat fans to their original sound as they keep the party going into the night.

The Whiskey Rebellion will also take to the stage at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! on Saturday, April 21, at 3 p.m. The 45-minute set will include the full band, and take place just prior to the start of the Driver/Crew Chief Meeting for the Monster Energy Series. Fans with a TOYOTA OWNERS 400 race ticket are invited to attend the Driver/Crew Chief Meeting to get a behind-the-scenes look at the drivers prior to the start of the race. For more information on the Driver/Crew Meeting, visit richmondraceway.com/ driversmeeting.

For more information on the Virginia Credit Union LIVE! concert season, go to vaculive.com or connect on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

To learn more about The Whiskey Rebellion, visit richmondraceway.com/artists.

Richmond Raceway PR