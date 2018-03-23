Mahoning Valley Mahoning Valley cancels Saturday, March 24 Test and Tune due to snow

Heavy snowfall accumulation that blanketed the Lehighton and surrounding area on Wednesday has forced track management to cancel this coming Saturday’s Test and Tune.



The track, pits, grandstand and parking areas are not properly satisfactory to hold and activities thus making the decision to cancel.



Saturday, March 31 from noon to 4:00 pm will be the final Test and Tune day in preparation for the 2018 season opener set for April 7 at 6:00 pm.



Promoter Jack Carlino will again be offering a discounted select menu at the Test and Tune which includes $1 hotdogs, $2.50 hamburgers and cheeseburgers, $2.50 French Fries, $5.00 cold cut hoagies.



Race director Steve Fox is also encouraging as many teams as possible to take advantage of the test day and use the opportunity to have their cars and gear inspected.



Grandstand admission is FREE. Pit admission is $10 per person and $25 per car and driver. All types of race cars are welcomed to partake.



Saturday, April 7 at 6:00 pm is Opening Day 2018. A complete show of heats and features for all regular track classes, which includes Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Sportsman Modifieds, Dirt Mods, Pro 4s and Hobby Stocks will take place.



Opening Night adult grandstand admission is $12. For students, seniors 65+ and active Military there is a $2-off admission. Children 10-years and younger are free.



For additional information log onto www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located adjacent to the Mahoning Farmers Market on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



MVS PR