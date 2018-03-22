Florida Georgia Line To Headline FGL Fest during NASCAR Weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Global superstars Florida Georgia Line will perform live Saturday, Sept. 8 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the track's 25th annual NASCAR weekend, an expansion of an exciting, unique partnership between IMS and Big Machine Records that also will place the chart-topping duo into the race's name for years to come.

The 25th Running of the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 9. The race weekend has moved from the heat of late July to the cooler temperatures of early September and will serve as the exciting Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale for the first time, setting the field for the Playoffs.

This is the first time a major recording artist or act has been added to the official name of a NASCAR race over a multi-year period. Florida Georgia Line - comprised of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley - will headline the FGL Fest on stage inside Turn 4 of the historic IMS oval. Additional top artists slated to perform at the fest will be announced soon. Tickets for Florida Georgia Line and the entire FGL Fest weekend will go on sale in early April. Visit IMS.com and join the IMS mailing list to be the first to receive additional artist announcements and for access to an exclusive IMS fan pre-sale.

"As we look forward to our new-look NASCAR weekend, we are very excited to add a concert by Florida Georgia Line to the many new reasons to attend the race this September," IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. "Thanks to our friends at Big Machine Records, the duo and their many hit songs will bring additional energy and star power to what is already a can't-miss racing weekend at the Racing Capital of the World."

Big Machine became the title sponsor Feb. 5 of the marquee NASCAR Cup Series race, further strengthening its nearly decade-long partnership with IMS. Big Machine Platinum Filtered Premium Vodka is 25X Distilled and 3X Platinum Filtered to make it "The Smoothest Tasting Vodka, Period!" The lifestyle surrounding this superior quality and attractively priced vodka will be shared with fans during the event weekend. This will include VIP concert and racing experiences, and other exclusive sweepstakes, packages and promotions. The product also will be in Indianapolis restaurants, bars and retail locations beginning April 1.

This will be the second performance at IMS for Florida Georgia Line, as they first headlined the Firestone Legends Day concert during the Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil race weekend in May 2015.

"There's no hotter act in the world right now than Florida Georgia Line," Big Machine Label Group President and CEO Scott Borchetta said. "They are dominating at country and pop radio, streaming, sales and touring. While they enjoy the statistics, there's nothing more important to BK and Tyler than putting on an amazing show and celebrating with their fans. This new partnership with Big Machine and IMS to build their own festival is all about creating the best experience possible for FGL fans. Throw in the high-speed action of the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard, and this becomes a can't-miss weekend!"

Redefining what's possible in country music, global superstars FGL will continue to push full throttle into uncharted territories with history-making collaborations, fresh entrepreneurial ventures and bold new music while currently in the studio.

Crushing record-breaking milestones, the multi-platinum duo has heavy-hitting spotlights on Bebe Rexha's "Meant to Be," Hailee Steinfeld & Alesso's "Let Me Go" (ft. watt), Morgan Wallen's "Up Down" and The Chainsmokers' "Last Day Alive." Fueling their groundbreaking momentum, FGL's 2016 platinum-certified album for Big Machine Label Group, "Dig Your Roots," delivered three consecutive No. 1 smashes: three times platinum-certified "H.O.L.Y." (No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 18 straight weeks) and platinum-certified hits "May We All" (ft. Tim McGraw) and "God, Your Mama, And Me" (ft. Backstreet Boys).

The Smooth Tour 2017 marked the duo's first time headlining select sold-out stadium dates - featuring special guests Backstreet Boys - with critics' reviews boasting: "Just in case you've forgotten, Florida Georgia Line is one of the hottest country acts alive" (MusicRow Magazine).

With over 30 million tracks and more than 4.2 million albums sold worldwide, the top-shelf entertainers remain the first and only country act to achieve RIAA's diamond certification (10 million copies sold) for their breakout "Cruise," which is the best-selling digital country single of all time (SoundScan). Since 2012, FGL has earned prestigious honors from the AMAs, ACM Awards, CMA Awards, Billboard Music Awards and CMT Music Awards.

For more information on Florida Georgia Line, visit floridageorgialine.com and @floridageorgialine on Facebook, @flagaline on Instagram and Twitter, and flagaline on Snapchat.

The Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line event weekend also will include the Lilly Diabetes 250 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday, Sept. 8.

Visit IMS.com for more information and for tickets to the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line.

IMS PR