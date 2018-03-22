Kingsport Speedway Season Opener Postponed

Kingsport Speedway has rescheduled the season opener because of cold temperatures and heavy rain that is not expected to let up on Saturday.

The cold start to the spring season has put a hold on season opening Food City 175 that was slated for this Saturday, March 24.

Track officials have worked with local meteorologists and have been monitoring the situation closely. The decision to postpone the event was made Thursday morning.

“We are so excited to get our 2018 season underway, but with looming weather we thought it was best for our team, sponsors, and fans that we make the choice to postpone until next week, “said Karen Tunnell, Kingsport Speedway general manager. “We can’t wait to kick off the season, so come out and join us next Saturday!”

The postponement will allow teams to get a few more chances at getting their cars tuned in for the season opener. Additional practices dates have been added before the season-opening event. The added practice dates are Thursday, March 29, 12-8PM and Friday, March 30, 12-9 p.m.

The schedule and event details will carry over into next weekend’s race. Pit gates will open at 8 a.m. Grandstands will open at 12 p.m and racing will begin at 3 p.m

Kingsport Speedway PR