Monster Energy NASCAR Free Friday Returning to Pocono Raceway on June 1

Monster Energy, Pocono Raceway and NASCAR Green are joining forces for the second annual ‘Monster Energy NASCAR Free Friday’ program. Fans will have the chance to enjoy all the racing action and fun activities at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ for free on Friday, June 1, by recycling any size Monster Energy can.

The on-track events on ‘Monster Energy NASCAR Free Friday’ include Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practices and qualifying, NASCAR Xfinity Series practice, ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards qualifying and the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 ARCA race. All that is need to attend these events at Pocono Raceway on Friday, June 1 is an empty can, any size, of Monster Energy. Additionally, Grandstand parking at Pocono Raceway is always free for all event dates during NASCAR and INDYCAR race weekends.

“This fan-driven initiative was a success last year and we are excited to bring it back again,” said Ben May, Pocono Raceway President. “This program combines two of our most important initiatives, delivering a unique program for our customers and being environmentally friendly. It adds to the sustainability efforts of Pocono Raceway, Monster Energy and NASCAR Green as we all try to do our part. We can’t thank Monster Energy and NASCAR Green enough for their support.”

Fans can bring their empty Monster Energy can to be recycled at the redemption center located outside of Fan Fair and behind the Grandstands. They will be given a ticket and can enjoy Friday, June 1 at the racetrack for free. In addition to the on-track action, Monster Energy will have full-can sampling and activation on-site which will include meet-and-greets with the Monster Girls, Trophy Truck demonstrations and the Unknown Industries Harley Riders Smoke Show.

“For all of us here at Monster Energy, there really isn’t anything better than a day out at the races. We know NASCAR fans feel the same exact way, so for that reason, we’re super-enthusiastic to be back at Pocono Raceway in 2018 as part of the ‘Monster Energy NASCAR Free Friday’,” said Mitch Covington, Monster Energy Vice President of Sports Marketing. “By bringing a can of Monster Energy to the Tricky Triangle, race fans can, for free, watch Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying as well as NASCAR Xfinity Series practice. Furthermore, headlining the entire day will be the ARCA Racing Series General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 ARCA. So, grab a can of Monster Energy and meet us out at Pocono for a day of high drama horsepower!

Pocono Raceway, along with Monster Energy and NASCAR will ensure all cans are recycled. Under the NASCAR Green umbrella, a comprehensive recycling effort has accounted for millions of bottles and cans being recycled annually thanks to designated bins in the grandstand, concourse, suites, garage and campgrounds at almost every track NASCAR visits. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com/Green.

“NASCAR Green works year-round to minimize the sport’s environmental impact and ‘Monster Energy NASCAR Free Can Friday’ is one special moment for fans to get involved while enjoying a day of racing,” said Catherine Kummer, Senior Director, Green Innovation, and NASCAR.

Note: Kids, ages 12 and under, are not required to bring an empty can of Monster Energy as they already receive free access to Pocono Raceway on Fridays and Saturdays during NASCAR and INDYCAR event weekends.

Pocono Raceway PR