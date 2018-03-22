New College Program ‘Jorts & Tanks’ to Launch for the TOYOTA OWNERS 400

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) will officially unveil its new college program, Jorts & Tanks, prior to the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday, April 21. The new program is open to all college students with a valid ID. Jorts & Tanks will feature a tailgate party with six hours of music from Virginia bands in partnership with WVCW, Virginia Commonwealth University’s independent college radio station.

“As fresh talent is making an impact on the track, we are introducing a new program to engage college students with a one-of-a-kind pre-race experience at Richmond Raceway,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “College students have high expectations for a NASCAR tailgate party, so we have upped our game with Jorts & Tanks. This college program will showcase some of the best bands in the Commonwealth along with many other unique activities. I look forward to welcoming back our local college students for a new race day experience prior to the TOYOTA OWNERS 400.”

Jorts & Tanks will take place on Saturday, April 21 from noon to 6 p.m. in the Covered Arena, which is conveniently located beside the Midway. Students must have a ticket to the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 in order to enter the tailgate party area. College students can purchase a grandstand ticket to the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 for $24 and receive access to the tailgate party, which will also feature the return of animal racing, including ducks, goats, pigs, and hogs. Free parking is available in Lot D on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Jorts & Tanks is an incredible opportunity for both music and racing fans,” said Alan Booth, WVCW General Manager. “We've worked to bring together some of the best bands in Richmond, regardless of genre. Truly, we'll have something for everyone.”

Bands from across the Commonwealth will come together at Jorts & Tanks to bring six hours of music and entertainment to college students. Richmond and WVCW will treat students to the musical stylings of Solace Sovay, Don Fredrick, AB BAAD, Space Koi, Deau Eyes, Deangelo Diggs, Young Crazy & Doe$ki, and headliner Brittany Marie.

For students who are age 21 and over, tickets are available for the new Turn 4 Party Deck. This general admission, standing room only area features a tiered viewing experience complete with a drink rail and reduced concession prices. Advance tickets to this area are $20, but increase on race day. Students with a Turn 4 Party Deck ticket will receive access to Jorts & Tanks prior to the start of the race.

For more information on Jorts & Tanks, visit richmondraceway.com/jorts& tanks.

Richmond Raceway PR