Rally Named Official Bus Rideshare Partner

In keeping with its “Fans First” commitment, Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: TRK) officials have announced a new partnership with Rally that will save race fans valuable time and money during race weekends at seven of Speedway Motorsports’ world-class facilities.

The multi-year agreement gives Rally the title of Official Bus Rideshare Partner for Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway. Fans who hail a ride on a Rally bus to and from racing events will travel to and from the track in high-end buses offering cushioned seats, video screens, restrooms and the ability to bring coolers aboard the bus.

“As our company’s service continues to expand, we found Speedway Motorsports to be a perfect partner with which to build on our footprint in the sporting world,” said Numaan Akram, the founder and CEO of Rally. “Rally believes that we can do more as a group than as individuals, whether it’s reinventing the future of bus transportation or getting to something as exciting as a NASCAR race.”

The ultimate driveway-to-driveway experience isn’t limited to groups. Individual race fans can enjoy a luxurious trip after lining up a ride using the fan-friendly Rally app, and store any valuables on the bus for safe keeping. Customizable routes will be available in cities surrounding tracks, with discount pricing available for those who register early for rides.

“This partnership opens the door for another enhancement to the fan experience at seven of our Speedway Motorsports facilities. We want to make it as convenient as possible for our fans to get to the speedway, make great memories and return home safely,” said Braun Smith, vice president of national sales and marketing at Speedway Motorsports, Inc. “As our official bus rideshare partner, Rally can make that happen at our upcoming spring events in Texas, Bristol and Charlotte."

CMS PR