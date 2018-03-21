IMS Statement about New Media Rights Package for Indianapolis 500, INDYCAR

A statement from Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles about the new media rights package with NBC Sports Group for the Verizon IndyCar Series and Indianapolis 500, starting in 2019.

As part of this new alignment, the Indianapolis 500 will be included in NBC Sports' Championship Season marketing campaign, which touts numerous high-profile championship events presented on NBC Sports platforms from May to July. Other events include horse racing's Triple Crown, The PLAYERS, Premier League Championship Sunday, the French Open, the Stanley Cup Final, the Tour de France and The Open Championship. The entire Verizon IndyCar Series will receive unprecedented marketing and promotional support from NBC Sports, which will utilize not only its own assets but many NBCUniversal assets, as well.

NBC will replace ABC as the network television home of the Indianapolis 500. ABC began televising "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" in 1965 and will broadcast the race for the 54th consecutive year on Sunday, May 27. It's the longest consecutive relationship between a major sporting event and a broadcast network in American history.

"The Indy 500 on ABC has been a Memorial Day weekend tradition for millions of viewers across several generations," Boles said. "Together with ABC, we've shared many special and unforgettable moments with our fans across the globe. We're grateful for the partnership and look forward to concluding it in fitting fashion with this May's 102nd Running. Then we look ahead to years of great Indianapolis 500s on NBC. These are exciting times for the Indianapolis 500, which continues to show its strength as one of the world's great annual events."

IMS PR