Don’t Miss a Second of the Action at Talladega Superspeedway with Premium Seating Upgrade Options

Fans can take in unique, spectacular views of incredible three-and four-wide racing during Talladega Superspeedway’s tripleheader weekend, April 27-29, with one of many premium seating upgrade options such as the Paddock Club and Fan Suites, with limited availability. Both are prime locations with various amenities for the GEICO 500, Sparks Energy 300 and the General Tire 200.

The covered Paddock Club offers fans – from just behind pit road - an up-close, bird’s-eye view of their favorite teams and drivers during critical pit stops, which could be the difference between winning or losing the race. Whether it’s for corporate entertainment or for extended family fun, the Paddock Club is the ultimate fan package.

With 2-day, Sunday only and Saturday only options, the Paddock Club also gives fans a front-row view of the cars roaring through the Tri-Oval at speeds of nearly 200 mph. All packages include:

Breakfast, lunch and afternoon snacks

Unlimited beer, soda and water

Built-in flat-screen TVs to see all the action

One Infield Hospitality parking pass per two seats

Additional items like the Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrade for Sunday's GEICO 500 (includes access to pit road, the Pre-Race Fan Question & Answer session and Driver Introductions), as well as a guided garage tour on Saturday prior to the Sparks Energy 300 are also available options.

Fan Suites are enclosed, climate-controlled suites with four levels of excellent track views. Sit at the countertop or bar and enjoy food and unlimited drinks while watching the best drivers on the planet wheel their cars around the mammoth 2.66-mile venue. The 3-Day Weekend Suite Package is available for $725 per person and includes a Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrade to the GEICO 500, an official souvenir program, flat-screen TVs and one suite parking pass per 2 suite passes.

For information on all of Talladega Superspeedway’s upgrade opportunities, visit www. talladegasuperspeedway.com/ upgrades or call 855-518-RACE (7223).





TSS PR