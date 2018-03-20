TMS To Host Open House On April 11

Texas Motor Speedway is home to some of the biggest, most exhilarating racing events on the planet. The world-renowned motorsports facility extends far beyond the confines of its mile-and-a-half racetrack. On Wednesday, April 11 at 10 a.m., the largest sports venue in Texas will open its doors to showcase all of its amenities and opportunities for special non-racing events.

"We are very proud of the fact that we put on some of the best racing events in the country, but there's so much more to Texas Motor Speedway," said Eddie Gossage, the speedway's president and general manager. "From concerts to conventions to weddings, we have more than 1,500 acres of limitless opportunities that clients can use to their advantage."

The free open house will feature a tour of The Speedway Club, a multi-functional aspect of Texas Motor Speedway that houses a 13,000 square-foot Grand Ballroom; the Starlight Dining Room with three levels of stunning views overlooking the racetrack; a fitness center complete with day spa, and eight unique meeting rooms for as little as 10 and as many as 200 people.

In addition to The Speedway Club, the Texas Motor Speedway sales team, led by its vice president, Jason Wonderly, will be showcasing the track's luxury suites and infield garages, the 1.5-mile oval, 2.7-mile road course, quarter-mile dirt track, and 660 acres of asphalt, gravel and grass parking areas.

The open house will also include various gourmet food stations provided by Levy Restaurants, the racetrack's official catering partner.

The open house will provide 25 lucky participants with a ride of a lifetime experience from Team Texas, the speedway's driving school. Winners will go on a 160 mph thrill-ride around Texas Motor Speedway's oval. Those wanting to immerse themselves in the full motorsports experience will have the ability to participate in a competitive tire-changing contest.

TMS PR