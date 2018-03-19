Martinsville Speedway Hauler Parade Set For Return On Friday, March 23

Before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series cars take to Martinsville Speedway for the STP 500, the haulers transporting the cars will take to US 220 for the annual Martinsville Speedway Hauler Parade.

On Friday, the haulers will start at the city limits at the intersection of Memorial Boulevard and DuPont Road and drive down 220 South to the Speedway, giving fans the opportunity to cheer for their favorite car along the route. The parade will start around 6 p.m.

“This is something the fans have seemed to really enjoy. It’s a fun way to kick off race weekend,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said. “We’ve been able to make it an annual thing and I think it’s great to always be able to add to race weekend.

“I love seeing how excited the fans get when race weekend starts, especially the kids who love to watch the haulers come in, and this will give people a chance to feel that excitement before the trucks even arrive at the track.”

Haulers from all of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams will join the parade and fans are encouraged to line along the route to cheer for their favorites.

The parade route will remain open to regular traffic, however, people traveling along 220 may encounter some delays.

The STP 500 weekend presented by whosyourdriver.org is March 23-25.

Advance ticket prices for the STP 500 begin at just $46 with youth tickets for fans 17-and-under costing just $25 regardless of location. Youth 17-and-under will be admitted free to the Alpha Energy Solutions 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race as well as Friday’s practice day.

The weekend starts with a practice day for the truck series on Friday, followed by the Hauler Parade.

On Saturday, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is in action with the Alpha Energy Solutions 250. Following the race the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will qualify for Sunday’s STP 500.

The STP 500 is the first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race on the East Coast, after the “West Coast Swing” and the first short-track race of the season. Last year, Brad Keselowski won the race, becoming the first driver to win in a Ford at Martinsville since 2002.

Tickets to both races are on sale and may be purchased by calling 877.RACE.TIX or online at www.martinsvillespeedway.com.

Martinsville Speedway PR