Bailey Chassis Company To Support Macon Speedway & Lincoln Speedway Open Wheelers

Bailey Chassis Company, a Mini Sprint and Micro Sprint chassis and parts manufacturer, has stepped up its support of racing action at Macon and Lincoln Speedways in 2018. Bailey Chassis has become the presenting sponsor of the Beach House Micros at Macon Speedway and the Nutech Seed DII Midgets at Lincoln Speedway.

The Beach House Micros presented by Bailey Chassis Company will have 12 events this season at Macon Speedway. The 12 events include four nationally sanctioned races by POWRi. The first event for the class is on Saturday, April 14 at the 73rd season opener for the 1/5-mile high banked dirt track. The class average strong turnouts of cars in 2017, as Macon is the perfect track for the 600cc winged cars.

The Nutech Seed DII Midgets presented by Bailey Chassis Company will have at least 10 events at Lincoln Speedway in 2018. The class has been a staple at the ¼-mile semi-banked dirt track for a number of years. This year, the class will run as an unsanctioned division at the track, except for the June 10 Midget SPEEDweek sanctioned by POWRi. The first event for the division this year will be on Sunday, April 15 at the Lincoln Speedway season opener.

“We are excited to partner up with Bailey Chassis Company to get the word out about their company and to be able to present extra awards and product to our competitors,” stated Track Enterprises owner Bob Sargent.

Bailey Chassis Company’s involvement will benefit drivers as product will be given away at both speedways on an every event basis, in addition to the payouts provided at the end of the night.

"We feel product helps the driver and our company by putting useful items in the competitor’s hands," Dewain Hulett, manager of Bailey Chassis, said. "While we, of course, are proud of our new chassis we are releasing this spring, we are more proud that we make nearly every part of our racecars in our shop.

"With that being said, we continue to strive to make parts that are compatible across the industry, and aim to give all micro and mini sprint racers affordable pieces for their cars," he added.

Bailey Chassis Company is now owned by Adam, Lanny, and Kathy Schmidt and is based in Haubstadt, IN. Adam is an experienced Micro Sprint and Sprint Car racer, who drove Bailey Chassis cars in the heyday of the company’s success, under the late Floyd Bailey.

The Schmidt’s don’t take business lightly, as they are also successful owners and operators of West Side Automation, which Lanny built from the ground up. Innovation is what West Side has built its name on and that’s the same attitude the new ownership brings to Bailey Chassis.

For more information on Bailey Chassis Company, visit their website at www.baileychassisco.com . For info on Macon Speedway, check out www.maconracing.com and for Lincoln Speedway, visit www.lincolnspeedwayil.com

MACON SPEEDWAY

Beach House Micros Presented By Bailey Chassis Company

Saturday, April 14

Saturday, May 12 (POWRi)

Monday, May 28

Saturday, June 9 (POWRi)

Saturday, June 30 (POWRi)

Saturday, July 7

Saturday, August 11

Saturday, August 18 (POWRi)

Saturday, August 25

Saturday, September 1

Saturday, September 15

Saturday, September 22

LINCOLN SPEEDWAY

Nutech Seed DII Midgets Presented By Bailey Chassis Company

Sunday, April 15

Friday, April 27

Friday, May 18

Sunday, June 10 (POWRi)

Friday, June 15

Friday, July 13

Sunday, July 22

Friday, August 3

Friday, August 17