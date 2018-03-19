Initial Mahoning Valley Sportsman Modified shakedown run showed great potential

During this past weekend’s Test and Tune at Mahoning Valley Speedway there was but a limited number of drivers who, despite brisk and chilly temperatures, came out to shakedown their mounts in preparation for the April 7 season Opening Night at the paved ¼-mile oval.



Of those cars the most focus was on a pair of Sportsman Modifieds being driven by multi-time track champion Earl Paules and his stepdaughter Kassidy Altemose.



It was significant in the fact this was the first laps being turned by the new division that was introduced during the off-season and it was the first time 14-year Altemose was behind the wheel of a Modified stock car. Her prior stock car experience has been in Jr. Enduro and Hobby Stocks.



The division is mirrored after most other area and regional tracks that run the Sportsman Modified which is limited in select rules to a full Modified. The Mahoning Sportsman will utilize a 602 crate motor and run 8 inch American Racer tires on a 10 inch wheel, the same as that of a Street Stock. The class will race on an every other week basis in an emphasis to curtail costs.



“I think it’s going to be the go-to division. We wanted to get out early with these two practice days and show the other guys that these cars are a pretty cool division. Our times are going to be right there with the Late Models,” said Paules who had turned laps in the10.5-second range.



“It’s going to be really good and the moves you’ll see because they are able to turn so well will lend itself to some exciting passing.”



Paules was on a twofold mission. Feel out the new car while also breaking in Altemose.



“The same line at Mahoning is the same line no matter what car you’re driving. The power isn’t there like a full Modified but it’s a lot more forgiving and you essentially did have to drive the race car but with the smaller tire on that was actually fun,” explained Paules.



“So far we ran over 200 laps on those tires and it didn’t even touch them yet as far as wear is concerned so I really feel there will not be an issue there. You have to remember we’re running a 2600 pound car versus a 3000 pound Street Stock so that’s a lot.”



Altemose showed steady improvement throughout the weekend and bit by bit lowered her lap times.



The class has been generating plenty of interest from both seasoned drivers as well as up and comers.



“I would say to the other experienced drivers is we have to give and take a lot. Just let things unfold – we’re not going too obviously win every week so just let these kids get that opportunity to learn. Kassidy picked up a lot from the first day to the second. I’m certain any kid old enough can run this division,” said Paules.



Newly appointed Race Director Steve Fox was also keeping a close eye on the pair. Fox has put detailed work into making the rules level for all competitors. Seeing the final product on track was gratifying from a project that just a came about a few months ago.



“There were a lot of questions leading up to the cars getting on track. The performance looked great. We saw a look into the future here this weekend. These Sportsman Modifieds I feel are the future of our sport,” offered Fox.



“I think some other people have questioned what direction short track racing is going and I feel it needs to be more affordable and the rules have to be in such a way that people can afford to race every week or every other week in this case.



“Putting these cars back into the hands of the driver is playing right into what the crate engines and lower horsepower engines are all about as well as the tire selection. We want people to jump out of a support class and get in this Modified and feel good.”



Mahoning Valley will conduct two more Test and Tune days, March 24 and 31 from noon to 4:00 pm.



MVS PR