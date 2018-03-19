IndyCar Legends Confirmed For Reunion of 1993 Field At Phoenix Grand Prix

Some of the top names in the history of the Verizon IndyCar Series will make an appearance at a very special Phoenix Grand Prix weekend April 6-7, when ISM Raceway will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Mario Andretti’s last career win.

Mario himself will be at the track for the festivities, which includes a panel discussion and autograph session with many of the drivers from the field of the 1993 INDYCAR race at ISM Raceway. In this race, Andretti earned what would be his final Verizon IndyCar Series win, and he became the first driver to win an INDYCAR race in four different decades.

The current list of confirmed drivers from the 1993 IndyCar field reunion includes:

Mario Andretti

Jimmy Vasser

Paul Tracy

Arie Luyendyk

Stay tuned, additional drivers from the 1993 IndyCar field at ISM Raceway will be announced soon. Tickets for the 2018 Phoenix Grand Prix on April 7 at ISM Raceway are available and can be purchased through www.ISMRaceway.com.

ISM Raceway PR