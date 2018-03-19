Next Week's BMS Season Preview At Bass Bro Shops Brings Stars of NASCAR and NHRA To The Fans

This coming Wednesday, March 21 is going to be the battle of NASCAR and NHRA during the 2018 BMS Season Preview at the Bass Pro Shops in Bristol.



New for the event, Fox Sports’ personality Jamie Little and Colossus TV and NASCAR Trackside Live host Jose Castillo will be the co-hosts for this evening of entertainment.



Richard Childress Racing drivers Austin and Ty Dillon as well as their dad and current RCR Vice President of Business Development Mike Dillon will now be joined by RCR team owner Richard Childress to represent NASCAR while NHRA will be represented by Don Schumacher Racing drivers Tony Schumacher, Leah Pritchett and Matt Hagan. Defending NHRA Pro Stock winner Alex Laughlin will also be a guest during the evening for a special announcement. The Season Preview will begin at 6:30 p.m. with Q&A panels followed by a NASCAR/NHRA showdown during “Feuding Families Bristol Edition”.



“We’re thrilled to have some of the biggest stars in racing join us for our BMS Season Preview,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager at Bristol Motor Speedway. “We can’t wait to provide our loyal fans with another ‘WOW’ moment and to get them pumped for the upcoming season.”



The BMS Season Preview, held at the Bass Pro Shops at The Pinnacle, is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to arrive early and check out multiple vendor displays, including getting a free pulled pork sandwich combo from the Food City smoker while supplies last. Visitors will also be able to have their picture taken at numerous photo stations inside the store near the aquarium, including photos with Bristol’s mascots Bump and Run as well as the iconic Bristol trophy. There will be multiple opportunities for fans to win special prizes, including race tickets to Bristol Motor Speedway events. Fans of Schumacher, Pritchett and Hagan will want to check out the NHRA autograph session from 6-6:20 at the aquarium.



For the most up-to-date information on the Season Preview, visit www.bit.ly/2p8y68m.



The 2018 on-track season at Bristol Motor Speedway starts with the best of NASCAR descending upon East Tennessee for the Food City 500 weekend, April 13-15. The well-received Short Track U.S. Nationals returns May 18-20 before the drivers of the world’s fastest race cars hit Thunder Valley for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals on Father’s Day weekend, June 15-17. NASCAR returns under the lights for one of the most electric atmospheres in racing, the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race week, Aug. 15-18. Tickets for the different events are available at www.BristolMotorSpeedway.com and www.BristolDragway.com.

BMS PR