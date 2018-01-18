Sato Returns to IMS, Launches ‘THIS IS MAY.’ Campaign

2017 Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil winner Takuma Sato helped to start a major promotional campaign for the 102nd edition of "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" by unveiling a large banner over Gate 2 of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Jan. 18.

The banner, which measures 91.5 feet wide and 19.5 feet high, features the tagline "THIS IS MAY." on an image of Sato celebrating his victory in the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500. "THIS IS MAY." will be the centerpiece of the Indianapolis 500 promotional campaign this spring, including television and print advertising, billboards, social media content and digital and print collateral.

"It was a very exciting moment for me when I became the Indy 500 champion," Sato said. "So many great things have happened since I won, and I cannot believe the race is already only four months away. It is an unbelievable feeling to return as the defending champion. The whole experience has been beyond my imagination."

IMS President J. Douglas Boles and Hulman Motorsports Senior Vice President of Events Allison Melangton joined Sato at the ceremony.

"Takuma's victory last year was the crowning achievement of a Month of May filled with excitement," Boles said. "That's the concept behind this new promotional campaign: There's nothing on Earth quite like the entire Month of May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, on and off the track."

Said Melangton: "Around Indiana and around the world, the Month of May is circled on so many people's calendars. From incredible racing action to world-class concerts and engaging community programming, there's so much to be a part of. That's what we're celebrating with this campaign as we count down to another incredible Indy 500."

The 102nd Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 27. The fifth annual INDYCAR Grand Prix, which kicks off Month of May activity at the track, is scheduled for Saturday, May 12. For more information or tickets for both events, visit IMS.com.

IMS PR