FireKeepers Casino Hotel extends its entitlement sponsorship at MIS

Michigan International Speedway and FireKeepers Casino Hotel have extended their partnership for many years to come that will keep the casino as the entitlement sponsor for the June Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

“The FireKeepers Casino 400 is one of the region’s top sporting events and we are proud and excited to extend our title sponsorship with Michigan International Speedway,” FireKeepers Casino Hotel CEO Kathy George said. “The roar of the crowd and dramatic finishes will continue to draw tens of thousands of fans to our region and expand the brand awareness of the award-winning FireKeepers Casino Hotel.”

FireKeepers Casino Hotel has seen the benefits of partnering with Michigan International Speedway since sponsoring pole day in 2014. The next season, the casino naturally viewed the entitlement sponsor for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race as a way to increase its involvement in the sport and reach new guests.

And the casino has seen increased returns from its involvement. FireKeepers Casino Hotel utilizes the partnership to market its casino and hotel to the loyal NASCAR fan base both in Michigan and nationwide. In addition, the partnership allows the casino to establish it as a destination to new guests on race weekends.

“The Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi values local partnerships and community outreach and one of the tribe’s biggest collaborations is with Michigan International Speedway,” Tribal Council Chairperson Jamie Stuck said. “Therefore, we are excited to extend our title sponsorship of the FireKeepers Casino 400, which is among the state’s most popular tourism events. We are excited about the future of the FireKeepers Casino 400 and the positive impact it brings to the state of Michigan and FireKeepers Casino Hotel.”

As title sponsor, FireKeepers Casino Hotel will utilize business-to-business opportunities created by its involvement in the sport to market its brand and capabilities to other companies and fans. Taking advantage of television, radio, print and social mediums, FireKeepers Casino plans to create new relationships and continue to expand its fan base.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with FireKeepers Casino Hotel,” track President Rick Brenner said. “It is important to have partners like FireKeepers Casino who share the same philosophies. We are looking forward to working together to provide our guests an awesome experience each June for many years to come.”

Through state and local revenue sharing agreements, FireKeepers Casino Hotel in Battle Creek, Michigan, has contributed more than $100 million to the state of Michigan and to a local Revenue Sharing Board since the casino opened in August of 2009. The partnership with Michigan International Speedway allows FireKeepers to continue its involvement in the community and racing, giving the opportunity to entertain its customers at NASCAR’s fastest track.

MIS and FireKeepers Casino Hotel share the same philosophy of bringing tourists to the state of Michigan. The partnership between these two brands, both focused on attracting new visitors to Michigan, continues to strengthen the Michigan economy.

Additionally, FireKeepers Casino Hotel and MIS are both committed to the guest experience from beginning to end. They are devoted to making lasting impressions among all their fans.

FireKeepers Casino Hotel gives guests a chance to Get Their Vegas On while enjoying any of its six sizzlin’ restaurants, four-diamond hotel, amazing entertainment and your favorite slots and table games. Be sure to stop by the FireKeepers Casino Hotel booth at the New Holland Fan Plaza in June and in August for delicious food and fun giveaways.

FireKeepers Casino Hotel, located just off Interstate 94 at Exit 104 in Battle Creek, MI, has been named Best Casino by audiences in Western Michigan and Northern Indiana, plus earned 9 first place awards in the Casino Player Magazine Best of Gaming 2017 Native Midwest category, including Best Overall Gaming Resort. FireKeepers was also selected one of the Best Casinos to Work For by Casino Player Magazine. Our signature restaurant, Nibi, is a multiple recipient of the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. The property features 2,900 slot machines, 70 table games, a live poker room and bingo room. FireKeepers offers a AAA-rated Four Diamond resort-style hotel with 243 rooms, a functional multi-purpose event center, six distinctive dining destinations, and multiple lounges. FireKeepers is the title sponsor of the FireKeepers Casino 400, a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway, and host of the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship a Symetra Tour-Road to the LPGA golf event. For more information visit www.FireKeepersCasino.com.

FireKeepers Casino Hotel is owned and operated by the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi.

Tickets to the FireKeepers Casino 400 go on sale to the public on February 8. And fans will want to get their tickets fast to save up to $50 per grandstand ticket and up to $30 per campsite.

Children 12 and under are free on Fridays and Saturdays. On Sundays, children 12 and under tickets start at $15. Children 12 and under can attend three days of NASCAR action for just $15, ensuring families a weekend of fun at affordable prices.

And fans with a ticket to the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday can stay after the NASCAR XFINITY Series LTi Printing 250 for the free Saturday post-race concert featuring 38 Special. After four decades of Southern Rock hits, 38 Special will bring their classics to Michigan International Speedway. All fans with a Sunday ticket will enjoy the concert! The concert will take place behind Turn 3 and all activities will start after the NASCAR XFINITY Series LTi Printing 250 race on June 9.

Michigan International Speedway and LTi Printing also recently agreed to continue it partnership. LTi Printing increased its involvement with the speedway and NASCAR to become the entitlement sponsor of the NASCAR XFINITY Series LTi Printing 250. This is after spending the 2017 season as the name of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at MIS.

MIS PR