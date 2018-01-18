Ambitious 2018 Schedule set for Evergreen Raceway

Since the start of the 2016 season, Promoter Jason Makarewicz has worked tirelessly to bring Evergreen Raceway back from the brink of being permanently closed. After working hand in hand alongside his team, the track is on point for another successful year in 2018. Some divisions have changed, rules have been updated, and the repairs and improvements have never stopped insuring that Evergreen’s goals and mission remains the same; bringing affordable family oriented local short track racing back to Northeastern Pennsylvania. Months have been spent ensuring that schedules don’t conflict and the rules are up to date for the best and safest side by side racing possible. We are also grateful to have Sinister Drift Team come on board again for another 6 event season of drifting.

The 2018 schedule proves that the track continues to move forward. The schedule has been made available on our website www.evergreenracewaypark.com . Copies will also be on hand at the annual Motorsports show this coming weekend in Oaks, PA. Evergreen will be in the same spot as last year and we will have another great display shared with Scott Adams Designs. The track has decided that it will start the season on Sunday afternoons and move to Friday nights for the remainder of the season starting in June. Last season showed higher car counts, higher fan counts, and more excitement during their Friday nights under the lights and we are glad to continue with that this year. Extended laps with increased purses have been added throughout the year with King of The Green being held a little bit earlier on October 5, 6, and 7. Additional information will be available for King of The Green will be released as it gets closer.

Pit Spots sales also is available. Prices have remained the same for consideration of the drivers with concrete pads running $100, $75 for all paved spots, and $50 for any dirt spot, this will guarantee your car in one spot all season long until King of The Green weekend. ALL PURCHASED PIT SPOT PURCHASES WILL END AT KING OF THE GREEN. At that time, spots are first come first serve with rentals available with daily division preference that weekend only. All interest in Pit spot sales should contact Jason at the track phone number of 570-956-6347. Pit spots also can be purchased at Motorsports or in the pit office during any racing event.

Pit Licenses are not required in 2018. Evergreen Raceway adopted a no pit license required policy last season and we are glad to keep that going. Although no license is required, drivers are required to fill out the usual information in the pit office.

All division rules are updated on the website. Please refer to them as you need. Please also take a look at the general rules as well. These rules become important when requesting your rights as a competitor come into play.

Practice dates will be March 25th, April 8th, and April 14th, all divisions are open to the practice sessions at $15 dollars a person entering the pit area, Grandstands are Free.

Although Evergreen is still looking for sponsors, we are glad to have the following sponsors back once again: Fairway Motors, American Rental Equipment, Sponenberg’s exhaust, Scott Adams Designs, Barbush Auto Sales, Harry’s U pull it, S&D Bodyline, CK Auto and Race Fab, Evan’s Roadhouse Restaurant and Pub, Wheel’s Bar and Grill, Rock Auto.

Evergreen Raceway 2018 Schedule 3-Feb Enduro $6.00 10-Mar Enduro, Mark Spencer Memorial $6.00 25-Mar 1st Practice, $15.00 per person for pits Free 8-Apr 2nd Practice, $15.00 per Person for pits Free 14-Apr 3rd Practice, $15.00 per Person for pits Free 15-Apr Opening Day, LM Plum Air 100, Plus SS, FS, 4cyl, $16.00 22-Apr Plum Air 100 Rain Date, or regular show, $16.00 or $10.00 $10.00/$16.00 29-Apr EM, SS, 4Cyl, Jr 4cyl, Vintage 3/4 Midgets, also First Responder Day (ID Required), Plus BWR, $8.00 First Responders free “Caitlyn’s 8th Birthday Bash” 5-May Drift Day $10.00 6-May Fan Appreciation Day, LM, SS, 4cyl 40 laps, $400 to win, Plus Camera/Autograph $8.00 13-May Closed Mother’s Day 19-May Rusty Wallace driving School 20-May TM, SS, 4cyl, 4cyl Jr, Plus Big Wheel Races $16.00 27-May Enduro, Plus FS and ACOT $6.00 1-Jun (First Friday) LM, SS, 4cyl cone races, Vintage ¾ Midgets, "Pocono Ticket Giveaway" $10.00 8-Jun LM, SS 50 lap $800 to win, Plus 4cyl $10.00 10-Jun Drift Day, $10.00 $10.00 15-Jun TM, SS, 4cyl, FS Duct Tape 50, Father’s day weekend, $2.00 discount for fathers $16.00 22-Jun EM, SS, 4cyl, 4cyl Jr $10.00 29-Jun LM, SS, 4cyl, Teds Birthday Bash, all 33 lap features, Plus BWR , Pack the Track $8.00 6-Jul Super Pro Trucks, SS, 4cyl 30 laps, $300 to win $12.00 13-Jul TM Twin 25’s, SS, 4cyl $16.00 14-Jul Blast from the past, ACOT, Vintage ¾ Midgets $5.00 15-Jul Drift Day $10.00 22-Jul Enduro plus FS $6.00 27-Jul LM 50 lap, $1000 to win, SS, 4cyl, Jr 4cyl, Plus BWR, "Christmas in July" "Pocono Ticket Giveaway" $10.00 3-Aug LM, SS, FS, 4cyl $10.00 10-Aug Tony Fisher Memorial Race, TM, SS, 4cyl, Cone Race,$16.00, Plus BWR, “Back to School Kids day” $16.00 17-Aug Closed 24-Aug LM, SS, 4cyl, 4cyl Jr $10.00 25-Aug 2 day drift $10.00 26-Aug 2 day drift $10.00 31-Aug Closed, Labor Day Weekend 8-Sep Rusty Wallace driving School 9-Sep TM, SS, FS, 4cyl, 4cyl Jr, SS, FS, last point’s Race (TM, FS Camera/Autograph Day) $16.00 15-Sep NYSS “Sleepy Shootout”, Sportsman Mod, , 4cyl 40 laps, $400 to win double points $12.00 4cyl last point’s race, Plus BWR 16-Sep Rain Date 30-Sep Drift Day $10.00 5-Oct KOTG Practice, $20.00 For pits Free 6-Oct KOTG LM last point’s race, Plus TBD TBD 7-Oct KOTG, TM last point’s race, Plus TBD TBD 19-Oct KOTG Rain Date 20-Oct KOTG Rain Date 21-Oct KOTG Rain Date 27-Oct Enduro, FS $400 to win, Last points race FS $6.00 28-Oct Drift Day $10.00 17-Nov Banquet Classes- TM, Tour Modifieds LM, Late Models EM, Evergreen Modifieds SS, Street Stocks 4Cyl, 4 Cylinders FS, Factory Stocks BWR, Big Wheel Races Sunday's start at 2pm, Fridays 8pm. Times and Schedule are subjuct to change, Kids 10 and under free

