Raceway Park Announces Restructuring of Business Effective Immediately

Old Bridge Township Raceway Park, the Napp family owned and operated business announced today a reorganization of the company’s business operations. To achieve this goal, Raceway Park will no longer conduct quarter mile or eighth mile drag racing events effective immediately. Raceway Park will retain and use the “stadium” portion of the facility including the VIP hospitality tower and grandstands and continue most of its operations including the spring and fall auto swap meets, numerous car shows, both motocross racing and practice, kart racing, as well as drifting, a full schedule of road course activities, mud runs, monster truck shows, musical concerts, & festival events and more. The long standing Old Bridge Township Airport, owned and operated by Raceway Park will also continue to operate as normal.

The new reorganization reflects the company’s plan moving forward beginning in 2018 while allowing Raceway Park to still continue to operate as it has in the past with the exception of drag racing.

The Napp family wishes to express their most sincere gratitude to the NHRA, and the many thousands of racers and fans, without whom would have never allowed Raceway Park to become the iconic and nationally recognized drag racing facility it has over the past five decades. The Napp family would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the employees that have served our drag racing customers so well over the previous years. It is with a great sadness that the Napp family is discontinuing drag racing, however the family looks forward to continuing to provide the best outdoor events in this new era of Raceway Park.

Raceway Park Inc. PR